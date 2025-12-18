1.0 mm coax connector supports up to 110 GHz

Hirose has launched a 1.0 mm coaxial connector that complies with the IEEE Std 287 and supports frequencies up to 110 GHz. Featuring a compression-mount center contact, the 1.0mm Series coaxial connector supports varying PCB thicknesses from under 1 mm to several mm — providing greater design flexibility. Eliminating the need for soldering, the 1.0mm Series also features a screw (threaded) mount to reduce mounting complexity.
The coaxial connector delivers excellent high-frequency performance and has low voltage standing wave ratios (VSWR) of 1.8 Max. (0 to 67GHz) and 1.9 Max. (67 to 110GHz).
The 1.0mm Series is commonly used in test and measurement systems, as well as high-frequency sensing and communication applications.
