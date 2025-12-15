10 top Design World stories in 2025

Each year, Design World editors reflect back on the content you read the most. Supply chains, AI-enabled automation, electrification, and motors were top of mind for many readers this round. Here’s a list of 10 of the most-read articles in 2025, in the order they were published.

If you haven’t already, treat yourself to the Engineer’s Edge to receive top stories directly to your inbox all year long!

Factory Automation with AGV and robotic arm in transportation to increase transport more with safety. 3D renderingSupply chains have significantly transformed in the last decade with the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital-transformation (DX) initiatives. Beyond tracking a package or product, the ability to monitor specific details has become key to today’s warehouses and distribution centers.

Read the story >>

The experiment is brilliant. Researchers came up with a way to compare the intelligence of ants to humans. It didn’t go so well for us. Some of us perform worse at a cognitive test than an ant. Disturbing as that is, the study also shows that when we cooperate in a group, it doesn’t get better.

Read the story >>

Maneuverability and guidance systems, not just raw speed, are key differentiators for hypersonic missiles. That requires aerodynamic pressure sensors, optical sensors, inertial sensors, space-based tracking, infrared sensors, and more. All are combined into a single guidance system using sensor fusion. This article reviews the sensor types for hypersonic guidance, navigation, and target acquisition systems.

Read the story >>

This plug-and-play paint automation solution incorporates industrial-grade intelligent devices and industry-standard communication technologies to streamline OEM development of advanced painting and coating robotics systems.

Read the story >>

Electrification is the hottest segment of engineering in the transportation sector right now. And it’s impossible to talk about the automotive industry without discussing electric cars. But there are many in industry who feel that commercial and off the highway applications are the real sweet spot for electrification.

Read the story >>

Precise, repeatable valve control within an aircraft’s environmental control system is critical for regulating cabin temperature. Here’s why engineers typically select stepper motors for the job.

Read the story >>

Watch Out, a Montreal-based company with operations in Switzerland, France, and Canada, develops container-sized manufacturing cells that operate with minimal human intervention, addressing critical labor shortages while enabling domestic production.

Read the story >>

It often happens that new technologies enable new forms of automation — or make them more practical. One new electric-motor design recognized by this year’s R&D 100 Awards could prove one such technology.

Read the story >>

In the business landscape we’re navigating today, few components impact the bottom line quite like supply chain management. Perhaps more importantly, few elements of a business affect the overall experience for human end-users like a supply chain operating at maximum efficiency.

Read the story >>

On April 27, 1865, just weeks after the end of the American Civil War, the steamship Sultana exploded and sank in the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee. It remains the deadliest maritime disaster in U.S. history, with estimates ranging from 1,500 to over 1,800 dead.

Read the story >>

There you have it! Give yourself the gift of knowledge and subscribe to the Engineer’s Edge so you don’t miss a single story in 2026!