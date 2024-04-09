18mm front/bottom threaded rectangular photoelectric sensors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Leuze 28 series 18mm threaded rectangular sensors that feature flexible mounting options with front and bottom 18mm threads and 3.1mm through-holes, sensing distances up to 10m, and rugged ABS thermoplastic housings with an IP67 protection rating.

These new photoelectric sensors are offered in diffuse, polarized retroreflective, and through-beam sensing styles, and in highly visible red LED or infrared models. Leuze 28 series photoelectric sensors are ideal for a variety of industrial applications such as material handling, packaging, wrapping, and sortation.

The new Leuze 18mm threaded rectangular photoelectric sensors are UL-listed, CE and IKCA-marked, and RoHS-compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/general-photoelectric