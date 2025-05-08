2 AWG twinax cable optimized for 224 Gbps PAM4 applications

A new twinaxial cable optimized for 224 Gbps PAM4 signaling has been released as part of an existing product family focused on high-speed data transmission. The product supports a 32 AWG conductor size for internal system cable assemblies. A 27 AWG version is under development to accommodate extended-reach cabled backplane use cases.

In high-data-rate systems, skew between conductors in a differential pair becomes a limiting factor, particularly in 224 Gbps PAM4 signaling environments. Skew refers to the time delay mismatch between signals, which can result in inter-symbol interference and signal degradation at Nyquist frequencies approaching and exceeding 60 GHz. This new cable minimizes skew through its co-extruded, tightly coupled twinax design that omits a drain wire and uses a uniform dielectric and shielding configuration. This construction provides consistent impedance and insertion loss performance, even when the cable is flexed or routed in non-linear paths.

The twinax cable demonstrates a maximum intra-pair skew of 1.75 ps per meter. This stability allows system designers to control skew within expected channel tolerances and may reduce the need for complex equalization or retiming circuits. The cable targets are used in advanced interconnect scenarios such as mid-board and near-chip interconnects, where direct-attach or PCB-attach methods are used.

The product joins a broader portfolio of Twinax and coaxial cable options supporting various mechanical and electrical profiles. Among these are standard Twinax rated at 3.5 ps/m skew across 28–36 AWG ranges, thin-form Twinax with reduced diameter while maintaining similar electrical properties, and micro-coaxial cables designed for confined routing spaces.

Connector compatibility supports flexible system design. Depending on system layout requirements, cable ends can be terminated with various high-speed connectors, enabling configurations such as chip-to-panel, chip-to-backplane, or board-to-board paths. These assemblies are suitable for architectures using co-packaged optics or flyover-style interconnects for channel extension in data center and computing applications.