2024 LEAP Awards winners are announced!

Winning entries in the 2024 LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards were announced by WTWH Media today in 10 categories:
• Advanced Materials
• Connectivity
• Embedded Computing
• Fluid Power
• Industrial Automation
• Mechanical
• Motion Control
• Power Electronics
• Switches & Sensors, and
• Test & Measurement.
These brands cross four of the company’s design engineering brands: Design World, Fluid Power World, Engineering.com, and EE World. This year’s winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 10 engineering and academic professionals.
For each category, judges could award Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Honorable Mentions, but note that all categories do not necessarily have all of these medalists, based on the scoring. All medalists and Honorable Mentions can use the winner logo in their marketing efforts: Click here for the winner logo.
And the winners for 2024 are:
Advanced Materials
Gold
SiTime
MEMS based precision timing technology
The judges commented: “This is a smaller, lighter timing device that is considerably more accurate and resistant to environmental disturbances. Such a device could transform many electronic and measurement devices in many industries.” Congratulations!
Silver
HP Inc.
HP 3D HR PA12 S
Bronze
Igus
PRT-02-30-WPC
Connectivity
Gold
TE Connectivity
EEPROM Smart Connector
The judges commented: “A novel approach to adding flexibility across a product family while making it cost-effective and less confusing than PCB-based differentiator solutions.” Congratulations!
Silver
Astera Labs
Aries PCIe/CXL Smart Cable Modules
Bronze
Cinch Connectivity
H28-100G-SR4 Transceiver
Honorable Mention
Molex
MX-DaSH
Embedded Computing
Gold
Ambarella
N1 SoC Series
The judges commented: “Pushes the boundaries of edge AI by integrating generative AI capabilities with impressive power efficiency.” Congratulations!
Silver
Silicon Labs
MG26
Bronze
Synaptics
Astra AI Native Edge IoT Platform
Fluid Power
Gold
DGD Fluid Power
CFT-MAX
The judges commented: “Cartridge Flow Sensor is a new innovation — and what an advantage to measure high flow with good response and accuracy with small physical size.” Congratulations!
Silver
Festo
VTEP
Bronze
STAUFF
Noise and Vibration Reducing STAUFF NRC Clamps
Industrial Automation
Gold
igus
ReBeL EduMove
The judges commented: “This is a great idea to educate our youth in schools. This system, along with an instructor, will train individuals on how to program and become more comfortable with robotics in our lives.” Congratulations!
Silver
Rockwell Automation
FactoryTalk Optix portfolio
Bronze
HP Inc.
HP Jet Fusion 5600 Series Industrial 3D Printing Solution
Mechanical
Gold
Ogura Industrial Corp.
Power-Off Micro Clutch
The judges commented: “The engineering behind this is great. For applications that need a small, power off clutch, it adds high value and energy savings.” Congratulations!
Silver
Bodine Electric Company
Type 42R Motor Redesigned for Wet Environments
Motion Control
Gold
ADVANCED Motion Controls
FM060-100-CM
The judges commented: “A very impressive servo drive. Packing a lot of power in a compact size. I was impressed by the features and the variety of motor types supported.” Congratulations!
Silver
CUI Devices
AMT12 Incremental Encoder Series
Bronze
Delta Motion
EtherCAT MainDevice with Redundancy Port
Power Electronics
Gold
Power Integrations
InnoSwitch™3-EP PSU IC with 1250 V GaN switch
The judges commented: “Innovative use of GaN technology and ability to operate without a heatsink makes it standout.” Congratulations!
Silver
Empower Semiconductor
EC1005P
Bronze
Eggtronic Engineering Spa
SmartEgg® — Single-Stage Zero Voltage Switching PFC and Regulator
Switches & Sensors
Gold
Mobix Labs
SP10T RF Switch
The judges commented: “Definitely stands out in the RF market — high reliability, fast switching and compact design.” Congratulations!
Silver
TE Connectivity
High Resolution Wheel Speed Sensor
Test & Measurement
Gold
ITECH Electronics
IT6600C Bidirectional DC Power Supply
The judges commented: “This is a great power supply, with high density, extremely good efficiency, and a wide variety of controls.” Congratulations!
Silver
Advanced Energy
4100T Optical Fiber Thermometer
Once again, all medalists and Honorable Mentions can use the winner logo in their marketing efforts: Please click here for the winner logo. Congratulations to all of the 2024 winners!
Filed Under: LEAP Awards, Awards • acquisitions, NEWS • PROFILES • EDITORIALS