2025 LEAP Awards winners are announced!

Design World is thrilled to announce the 2025 LEAP Awards winners! LEAP stands for Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program and celebrates innovative engineering achievements in product and component design. Winners were unveiled in an online broadcast, which you can view on demand here: 2025 LEAP Awards — Winners Announcement. This year, we recognized innovations across 11 categories:

Advanced materials

Computer hardware and software

Connectivity

Embedded computing

Fluid power

Industrial automation

Mechanical

Motion control

Power electronics

Switches and sensors

Test and measurement

These categories span four of our company’s engineering brands — Design World, Fluid Power World, EE World, and Engineering.com — and were selected by our independent, expert judging panel. For each category, judges could award Gold, Silver, or Bronze, but note that not all categories necessarily have all three medalists, depending on the scoring.

And the winners of the 2025 LEAP Awards are:

Advanced materials



Gold

SiTime

MEMS-based precision timing technology

The judges commented: “Great alternative to the traditional quartz timing systems. Good work! Surely a great advancement in the field, with very wide application areas.” Congratulations!

Silver

HP Printing and Computing Solutions S.L.

HP 3D HR PA12 Flame Retardant (enabled by Evonik)

Bronze

Aeluma

Wafer-Scale SWIR Photodetector Platform

Computer hardware and software



Gold

Advantech

UNO-2271 V3

The judges commented: “The size of this unit alone is amazing with a non-fan-cooled component cabinet. Very well done; it is deployment-ready with modularity!” Congratulations!

Silver

GoldLeaf App Inc.

GoldLeaf App hose configuration web application

Connectivity

Gold

Marvell

Marvell 1.6 Tbps LPO Optical Chipset

The judges commented: “The value case writes itself — less power, reduced complexity but substantial bandwidth increase!” Congratulations!

Silver

Astera Labs

Scorpio Smart Fabric Switch

Bronze

TeraSignal

TeraSignal TS9802 Intelligent TIA with TSLink Diagnostics

Embedded computing

Gold

Axiado

AX3080 TCU – AI-Driven Platform Security in a Single Chip

The judges commented: “SoC design is taking a leap forward! Love how it allows OEMs to build more resilient AI infrastructure with a simplified design.” Congratulations!

Silver

Morse Micro

MM8108 Wi-Fi HaLow System-on-Chip (SoC)

Bronze

Infineon Technologies

PSOC Edge

Fluid power

Gold

Danfoss

X1P Open Circuit Pumps

The judges commented: “Impressive how the X1P packs more power into a smaller package with the unique swashplate design.” Congratulations!

Silver

IMI

IMI Norgren KIP Series Proportional Valve

Industrial automation

Gold

AutomationDirect

C-more CM5 Headless HMI

The judges commented: “A great device that has the potential to make life easier. The feature of supporting any TVs, monitors, and projectors without any size limitations is a winner. In addition to the wide range of supported resolutions. Nice work!” Congratulations!

Silver

Beckhoff Automation LLC

MX-System

Bronze

TE Connectivity

Solderless Terminal solution to drive reliability and efficiency connection for Fan Motor Application

Mechanical

Gold

Ogura Clutch

Micro Holding Brakes: Spring-Applied Holding Brakes – Down to 10mm OD

The judges commented: “The compact design makes it easier to integrate in ever smaller product applications, and this innovation brings plenty of new value!” Congratulations!

Silver

ABB

ABB Baldor-Reliance SP4 Motors

Bronze

Bodine Electric Company

The Gearmotor Of Automated Things

Motion control

Gold

Sun Hydraulics, LLC

ENERGEN

The judges commented: “First time to see such an idea. In my opinion, it promotes the safety and reliability of the operation of electrohydraulic systems. It can be used in parallel with conventional power supplies for sensors and valves to offer redundancy in the system. Excellent idea!” Congratulations!

Silver

Joral LLC

Multiturn Position Sensor for Danfoss Hydraulic Motors – A Drop-In Motion Control Upgrade

Bronze

Delta Motion

EtherCAT MainDevice with Redundancy Port

Power electronics

Gold

Infineon Technologies

World’s first 300mm GaN wafer technology

The judges commented: “A great step in GaN wafer technology! This surely helps to increase efficiency. GaN power semiconductors have become popular in a number of applications, and this advance in technology will surely give a further push forward. The value created here is likely going to remain unmatched for a while!” Congratulations!

Silver

Dukosi Ltd

Dukosi Cell Monitoring System (DKCMS)

Bronze

Moog Construction

Adaptive Electrification Management System (AEMS)

Switches and sensors

Gold

DGD Fluid Power

CFT-Max (J1939 w/temp)

The judges commented: “The CFT-Max-T18A-T flow meter introduces further integration and reduction of critical hardware across the board for diagnostic reporting. An excellent execution of leveraging patented technology!” Congratulations!

Silver

Infineon Technologies

Low power digital PDM XENSIV MEMS Microphone

Bronze

Advantech

EVA-2310

Test and measurement

Gold

Liquid Instruments

Moku:Delta

Judges’ comment: “Being able to measure down to 0 Hz is a big win for this type of product; something that I have not seen in other devices in this space. This, plus the capture up to 2 GHz, covers most copper-based cable applications — a great feature set.” Congratulations!

Silver

Pico Technology

PicoScope 3000E Oscilloscope

Bronze

ITECH ELECTRONICS

IT2700 Multi-channel Modular Power System

