2025 LEAP Awards winners are announced!

Design World’s Editor-in-Chief Rachael Pasini and Managing Editor Mike Santora presented the winners of the 2025 LEAP Awards on October 29, 2025, during an online broadcast.

Design World is thrilled to announce the 2025 LEAP Awards winners! LEAP stands for Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program and celebrates innovative engineering achievements in product and component design. Winners were unveiled in an online broadcast, which you can view on demand here: 2025 LEAP Awards — Winners Announcement. This year, we recognized innovations across 11 categories:

  • Advanced materials
  • Computer hardware and software
  • Connectivity
  • Embedded computing
  • Fluid power
  • Industrial automation
  • Mechanical
  • Motion control
  • Power electronics
  • Switches and sensors
  • Test and measurement

These categories span four of our company’s engineering brands — Design World, Fluid Power World, EE World, and Engineering.com — and were selected by our independent, expert judging panel. For each category, judges could award Gold, Silver, or Bronze, but note that not all categories necessarily have all three medalists, depending on the scoring.

All medalists can use the winner logo in their marketing efforts: Click here for the winner logo.

And the winners of the 2025 LEAP Awards are:

Advanced materials


Gold
SiTime
MEMS-based precision timing technology

The judges commented: “Great alternative to the traditional quartz timing systems. Good work! Surely a great advancement in the field, with very wide application areas.” Congratulations!

 

Silver
HP Printing and Computing Solutions S.L.
HP 3D HR PA12 Flame Retardant (enabled by Evonik)

Bronze
Aeluma
Wafer-Scale SWIR Photodetector Platform

 

Computer hardware and software


Gold
Advantech
UNO-2271 V3

The judges commented: “The size of this unit alone is amazing with a non-fan-cooled component cabinet. Very well done; it is deployment-ready with modularity!” Congratulations!

 

Silver
GoldLeaf App Inc.
GoldLeaf App hose configuration web application

 

Connectivity

Gold
Marvell
Marvell 1.6 Tbps LPO Optical Chipset

The judges commented: “The value case writes itself — less power, reduced complexity but substantial bandwidth increase!” Congratulations!

 

Silver
Astera Labs
Scorpio Smart Fabric Switch

Bronze
TeraSignal
TeraSignal TS9802 Intelligent TIA with TSLink Diagnostics

 

Embedded computing

Gold
Axiado
AX3080 TCU – AI-Driven Platform Security in a Single Chip

The judges commented: “SoC design is taking a leap forward! Love how it allows OEMs to build more resilient AI infrastructure with a simplified design.” Congratulations!

 

Silver
Morse Micro
MM8108 Wi-Fi HaLow System-on-Chip (SoC)

Bronze
Infineon Technologies
PSOC Edge

 

Fluid power

Gold
Danfoss
X1P Open Circuit Pumps

The judges commented: “Impressive how the X1P packs more power into a smaller package with the unique swashplate design.” Congratulations!

 

Silver
IMI
IMI Norgren KIP Series Proportional Valve

 

Industrial automation

Gold
AutomationDirect
C-more CM5 Headless HMI

The judges commented: “A great device that has the potential to make life easier. The feature of supporting any TVs, monitors, and projectors without any size limitations is a winner. In addition to the wide range of supported resolutions. Nice work!” Congratulations!

 

Silver
Beckhoff Automation LLC
MX-System

Bronze
TE Connectivity
Solderless Terminal solution to drive reliability and efficiency connection for Fan Motor Application

 

Mechanical

Gold
Ogura Clutch
Micro Holding Brakes: Spring-Applied Holding Brakes – Down to 10mm OD

The judges commented: “The compact design makes it easier to integrate in ever smaller product applications, and this innovation brings plenty of new value!” Congratulations!

 

Silver
ABB
ABB Baldor-Reliance SP4 Motors

Bronze
Bodine Electric Company
The Gearmotor Of Automated Things

 

Motion control

Gold
Sun Hydraulics, LLC
ENERGEN

The judges commented: “First time to see such an idea. In my opinion, it promotes the safety and reliability of the operation of electrohydraulic systems. It can be used in parallel with conventional power supplies for sensors and valves to offer redundancy in the system. Excellent idea!” Congratulations!

 

Silver
Joral LLC
Multiturn Position Sensor for Danfoss Hydraulic Motors – A Drop-In Motion Control Upgrade

Bronze
Delta Motion
EtherCAT MainDevice with Redundancy Port

 

Power electronics

Gold
Infineon Technologies
World’s first 300mm GaN wafer technology

The judges commented: “A great step in GaN wafer technology! This surely helps to increase efficiency. GaN power semiconductors have become popular in a number of applications, and this advance in technology will surely give a further push forward. The value created here is likely going to remain unmatched for a while!” Congratulations!

 

Silver
Dukosi Ltd
Dukosi Cell Monitoring System (DKCMS)

Bronze
Moog Construction
Adaptive Electrification Management System (AEMS)

 

Switches and sensors

Gold
DGD Fluid Power
CFT-Max (J1939 w/temp)

The judges commented: “The CFT-Max-T18A-T flow meter introduces further integration and reduction of critical hardware across the board for diagnostic reporting. An excellent execution of leveraging patented technology!” Congratulations!

 

Silver
Infineon Technologies
Low power digital PDM XENSIV MEMS Microphone

Bronze
Advantech
EVA-2310

 

Test and measurement

Gold
Liquid Instruments
Moku:Delta

Judges’ comment: “Being able to measure down to 0 Hz is a big win for this type of product; something that I have not seen in other devices in this space. This, plus the capture up to 2 GHz, covers most copper-based cable applications — a great feature set.” Congratulations!

 

Silver
Pico Technology
PicoScope 3000E Oscilloscope

Bronze
ITECH ELECTRONICS
IT2700 Multi-channel Modular Power System

Once again, all medalists can use the winner logo in their marketing efforts: Please click here for the winner logo. Congratulations to all of the 2025 LEAP Awards winners!

