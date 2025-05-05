2025 PTDA Foundation fund drive reaches midpoint toward goal

With over $200,000 raised toward its $325,000 goal, the PTDA Foundation is progressing in its efforts to support workforce development in 2025. As the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry experiences increased demand for skilled workers, the Foundation is providing support to both emerging and existing professionals through focused programs.

From workforce development to professional advancement and leadership acknowledgment, this year’s initiatives have aimed to support a steady flow of qualified professionals and increase awareness of career opportunities in the field. Notable developments in 2025 so far include:

The second year of the scholarship program offers a total of $25,000 in scholarship funds. This includes five $3,000 scholarships for students and four $2,500 scholarships for current PT/MC employees, which will be distributed to assist with their studies in a PT/MC-related program. Applications are open through June 1.

The Start Your Career. Move the World campaign was created to increase awareness of career opportunities in the PT/MC industry. It includes a marketing toolkit with customizable promotional materials such as posters, postcards, email templates, and social media graphics. The toolkit is intended to support employers and industry professionals in promoting career opportunities in the PT/MC sector.

The honoring of Cindy Russell, Continental, as the 2024 Wendy B. McDonald Woman of the Year Award recipient and Joe Glandorf, Continental, as the 2024 Robert K. Callahan Advancing Leaders Award honoree. Both awards celebrate individuals who, driven by their passion, are shaping the future of the PT/MC industry through innovation, leadership and dedication. Nominations for the 2025 awards are open through June 13.

For more information, visit PTDAFoundation.org.