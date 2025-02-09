2025 training with Fastener Training Institute

The 2025 training schedule from Fastener Training Institute (FTI) is now available. Additional classes will be announced throughout the year.

“We’ve put together a very comprehensive training schedule for 2025 with more in the works,” said Jo Morris, Managing Director for FTI. “We truly have something for everyone.”

2025 in-person training classes are planned coast-to-coast, from California to North Carolina, and many places in between.

Fastener Training Weeks are scheduled for April 7-11, August 25-29, and November 17-21 and multiple in-person day classes, including Certified Fastener Specialist™ (CFS) classes, will be held throughout the year.

FTI’s live webinars which offer learning from anywhere – and online learning library, consisting of 60+ recorded courses – provide added flexibility for training.

Additionally, FTI will present Fastening 101 at Fastener Fair USA on May 27 and Fastener Quality Assurance, Print Reading, and Inspection at International Fastener Expo on September 15.

The most up-to-date training schedule is always available at Fastener Training Institute. Würth Industry North America has been FTI’s sustaining sponsor since 2019 supporting ongoing fastener education efforts.

Fastener Training Institute