30 on-demand webinars — check them out

In 2025, Design World produced 30 editorial webinars designed to educate machine builders on established, new, and emerging components and systems and their integration. Many of them remain available for on-demand viewing. Listed below is a sampling of some on design engineering and warehouse automation. See a few that relate to your work? Expand your expertise, and tune in today.

In today’s connected world, addressing challenges in electromagnetics is becoming increasingly critical in product development. Watch this webinar to learn how electromagnetic simulation can help engineers design better products, improve performance, meet regulatory requirements, and accelerate time-to-market. An expert from Dassault Systèmes discusses common industrial applications for electromagnetics, including antenna design and placement, electric motor design, EMC compliance, PCB analysis, and more.

This webinar covers foundational concepts and cutting-edge developments in NEMA stepper linear actuators. These devices, often referred to as motorized screws, integrate stepper motors with high-precision power-transmission screws. It also details recent developments in the motors, couplings, and screws integrated into NEMA stepper actuators.

This roundtable discussion explores key trends in component design as well as their integration into smart systems. Led by six editors from Design World and Fluid Power World with more than a century of combined editorial experience, the panel discusses the evolution of precision motion components, including electric motors, couplings, servo pneumatics, and encoders. The webinar concludes with a detailing of trends in medical, manufacturing, aerospace, and robotics industries.

In this webinar, leading experts in product development from Prodigy and intellectual property lawyers from Frost Brown Todd discuss the critical intersection of innovation and IP protection — and offer insights into how product developers and patent attorneys can work together to turn groundbreaking ideas into market-ready products. Inventors, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals will gain knowledge on how to safeguard innovations and position them for market success.

Though this published earlier in the year, many of the predictions still hold. Representatives unveil insights from the State of Industrial Automation study and the State of Manufacturing Operations study as well as findings from the most recent Design World Manufacturing Outlook 2025 Survey. Conducted in partnership with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the latter explores key trends, challenges, and opportunities that manufacturers are expected to face in North American manufacturing while highlighting best practices from Italian manufacturers and their associations.

Topics include workforce skill gaps, legacy system integration, cybersecurity, AI-driven predictive maintenance, robotics, and digital twins.

The motorization of diminutive high-precision designs have improved the operation of hand tools, specialty manufacturing and testing systems, assembly operations, and mobile robotics. In this webinar, Design World’s executive editor Lisa Eitel quantifies what constitutes a truly miniature motion system. Also covered are miniature motion designs for two application classes: the equipment used in the testing, manufacture, or packaging of end products as well as the end products that integrate miniaturized motion components for specialty functions. The webinar concludes with a review of today’s tiniest slotless and coreless motors, mechanical components, control and power electronics, frameless motors, and (among other motion and automation elements) miniature stages with precision-engineered rails.

This webinar details the long-term value of electric and pneumatic actuators, providing insights into how to choose the best option for your specific needs. Experts cover energy efficiency, sustainability, cost, performance, precision, and maintenance with real-world examples from robotics, packaging, automotive, and manufacturing.

This roundtable covers advancements in robot functionalities and how engineers can benefit from the integration of robotics in manufacturing. Six editors from Design World and Fluid Power World explore the critical role of automation components in robotics and how these advancements are transforming diverse industries. This discussion also covers actuators, end effectors, sensors, and controllers enabling robotic precision, reliability, and adaptability. Specifics include those relevant to healthcare and device manufacturing, agriculture, and logistics.

Motors and rotary-to-linear components have helped electrify some designs for which hydraulics were once the only choice. This Design World webinar highlights how transitioning linear axes to electric solutions using ballscrews and roller screws can boost energy efficiency, reduce maintenance, and maximize performance in all kinds of applications.

The best material-handling systems ensure seamless operations in manufacturing to take products from raw materials to finished products. This Motion Training Days roundtable details innovations that boost throughput and cost-effectiveness in material-handling systems.

This webinar showcase how gearmotor and drive solutions are transforming void-filling systems, shrink wrapping machines, on-demand packaging, and case sealing equipment.

This webinar highlights key milestones in the development of zinc alloys and die casting methods and how advances in metallurgy, automation, and process control have reshaped what’s possible in modern manufacturing. From the early Zamak series to newer performance-enhanced alloys, the presenters trace how material innovation has kept pace with the increasing demands for strength, precision, and sustainability.

Hear from Omniseal Solutions’ experts (with decades of proven aerospace experience) for practical insights into how sealing solutions aid in creating safer, lighter, and more efficient eco-friendly aircraft. This webinar details some sealing and material solutions for urban air mobility (UAM), advanced air mobility (AAM), hybrid propulsion, and hydrogen aviation.

Join Design World’s Lisa Eitel for a webinar exploring the unique challenges of designing machines and motion systems for cleanroom environments. This discussion covers industry-specific requirements in the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and aerospace sectors — focusing on how stringent cleanliness, particle control, and contamination standards impact equipment design.

This webinar details high-precision gearboxes for satellite antenna tracking systems and multi-axis positioners for antenna testing … and how specify gearboxes to ensure long service life, maximal precision, and reliable performance in extreme conditions.

FUTEK’s technical director Richard Walker details three aerospace programs in which custom sensor design played a mission-critical role. Examples include those from lunar landers, orbital platforms, and robotic arms needing force/torque measurement, fault detection, and ruggedness for extreme environments. Ehsan Mokhberi (also of FUTEK) then outlines the company’s process for initiating and executing custom sensor programs to ensure compliance with NASA and private-sector aerospace requirements.

In this webinar, warehouse operators adding automation can learn about how flexible ASRS can be, how much infrastructure and process change is necessary, and whether such systems can handle the items in their unique supply chains.

This webinar details how robotics, vision, artificial intelligence, and human-machine collaboration are changing all types of warehouse functions. Beyond gripper hardware and object-recognition software, robot dexterity and perception are raising operations’ precision and throughput.

Persistent labor shortages, economic uncertainty, and rising fulfillment demands (especially from e-commerce and 3PLs) are driving warehouse operators to adopt more fixed automation and mobile robotics. This webinar details how motion-control technologies (including robotics) are key to automating order picking, palletizing, and goods-to-person handling.

Experts from Zebra Robotics Automation detail the process of investing in mobile robots and automation to increase throughput without compromising quality.

This webinar gives manufacturing and production professionals information on a new line of collaborative robots and advanced software to solve production challenges.

This webinar covers robotics trends, the growing interest in artificial intelligence and humanoid robots, and the promise of “lights-out” facilities. Panelists include Lior Elazary, inVia Robotics co-founder and chief executive officer; Rob Wright, DHL Supply Chain VP OE of automation, engineering, and accelerated digitalization; Rueben Scriven, industry analyst with Interact Analysis; and Eugene Demaitre, editorial director of Design World’s sister brands in robotics.