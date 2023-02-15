3D Systems introduces ProJet MJP 2500W for jewelry manufacturing

3D Systems’ ProJet MJP 2500W Plus is specifically designed to produce complex, high-quality, pure wax 3D-printed jewelry patterns with speed and precision for use in the lost wax casting process. Engineered specifically to meet the unique requirements of the jewelry industry, the ProJet MJP 2500W Plus can produce high-resolution 100% wax casting patterns in hours. Additionally, the new high-resolution printing mode enables smooth pure wax casting patterns that require less finishing to reduce precious metal waste. This enables the quick and cost-effective creation, iteration, and production of all jewelry styles, including the most complex geometries.

Manual polishing can significantly strain resources — both talent and materials — which can negatively impact profitability. To overcome this challenge, the ProJet MJP 2500W Plus 3D printer includes a new ZHD print mode which delivers up to 2x improvement in vertical resolution without an increase in wax material consumption. The resulting high-quality surface finish reduces the need for manual polishing of final parts, thereby minimizing gold loss, which can positively impact profitability. Additionally, with a reduced need for polishing, customers can produce increasingly complex designs for which polishing is not practical.

Meeting both demand and high-quality standards requires fast design iteration, customization, and high-volume production batches. The ProJet MJP 2500W Plus is engineered to help customers increase throughput, realize faster time to parts-in-hand, and have more flexibility in planning builds. When used as part of 3D Systems’ comprehensive MultiJet Printing solution for jewelry casting, comprising the ProJet MJP 2500W Plus, VisiJet wax materials, and 3D Sprint software, customers can quickly and consistently generate micro-detail, precision, 100% wax sacrificial casting patterns for high-capacity jewelry production.

The ProJet MJP 2500W Plus 3D prints in VisiJet 100% wax materials to print true-to-CAD and fine feature definition jewelry patterns with exact, razor-sharp edges and extremely crisp details. VisiJet wax melts like standard casting waxes with zero ash content for defect-free castings. It is durable for handling and casting fine features, and high contrast colors allow for easy fine detail visualization. Additionally, 3D Systems’ advanced 3D Sprint software capabilities allow users to streamline their file-to-pattern workflow.

“Producing jewelry requires the ability to bring complex, creative designs to life,” said Scott Anderson, vice president, segment leader, 3D Systems. “The global jewelry additive manufacturing market is estimated at over $2 billion and is growing quickly due to the increased productivity, quality, flexibility, and design freedom enabled by this technology. Today, we’re excited to announce the ProJet MJP 2500W Plus, with increased resolution and productivity that is unmatched in the industry. This innovation allows our customers to deliver exceptional design styles, while reducing pattern production time and operational costs, meeting the demands of a mass-customization environment. Coupled with the reliable and repeatable direct casting of our 100% wax solution, users will be able to achieve cost-effective, high-quality casting patterns with quick turnaround and high throughput.”

The ProJet MJP 2500W Plus is currently available for purchase and immediate shipping.

3D Systems

3dsystems.com