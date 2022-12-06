3DOS building the world’s largest decentralized manufacturing blockchain.

3DOS is building what it labels the “world’s largest peer-to-peer blockchain manufacturing network,” allowing anyone to upload a design, receive royalties, and have it made anywhere in the world.

3DOS has raised pre-seed funding (Alchemist Accelerator, Stanford Blockchain founder, IOTEX, Athena Ventures, Frontures, IronKey Capital) prior to the StartEngine campaign. It will raise more through crowdfunding. The Silicon Valley company has gone through all the legal scrutiny, and compliances of a Reg CF company so anyone can invest safely.

The company says it is careful to protect its community from the issues plaguing many offshore unregulated crypto projects. Unfortunately, most blockchain project’s tokenomics were created by VCs, Hedge Funds, and insiders, designed to dump overhyped speculative “empty boxes” to retail.

The 3DOS team believes the future of blockchain is in trusting real teams that have gone through legal regulations and compliance. The future of blockchain technology is ethical, moral, legal and environmentally sustainable.

“Our goal is to build something real, that withstands the test of time, and gets back to the basic fundamentals of sound money and exchange of value in our society” John Dogru 3DOS Founder

The team is now looking to expand and tackle the on-demand manufacturing market which is expected to reach $112 billion by 2024 and is growing at almost 20% annually.

That means products are produced locally and closer to the buyer – and if a product is not purchased, it’s not made. This creates a huge opportunity for a more sustainable world – instant go-to-market for everyone – without waste, shipping, and a large carbon footprint.

As the world moves to localized production, this blockchain project is solving a major real world 12 trillion dollar manufacturing problem, and the team already has traction in over 120 countries.

With an ambitious growth plan, this all-star team aims to launch the new 3DOS™ decentralized manufacturing network where anyone can upload a design, and instantly receive royalties as it is 3D printed globally. This project has the potential to bring on the next billion users onto blockchain – backed by a top tier community.

In 2014, the founders invented 3DPrinterOS, an operating systems for 3D printers, and proved the concept on web 2.0. The vision was to reduce the latency from design to manufacturing, close to zero.

3DOS

www.3dos.io