Supercapacitors — also called ultracapacitors — are energy storage systems for applications requiring frequent and short high-current charge-and-discharge cycles. Many product design and development teams realize they need custom supercapacitor modules to further their work. Which companies should professionals consider to meet this requirement?

1. Tecate Group

Tecate Group specializes in custom ultracapacitor modules while fulfilling its mission to provide customer-driven power solutions. The company was established in 1975 and initially assisted audio and automotive clients with turnkey design and contract manufacturing needs. By 2004, it had accumulated capacitor and assembly experience. It began developing, testing and marketing ultracapacitor modules, eventually pioneering the off-the-shelf module concept. This allowed customers to test technologies before creating customized options.

This business is now a leading provider of custom supercapacitor modules, often accommodating clients in the data storage and smart grid industries while building a high-profile customer list.

Its e-commerce store caters to engineers needing quick deliveries of small-scale orders, ensuring design groups meet tight deadlines. Similarly, customers can search a website directory to find their nearest distributors and sales representatives before inquiring about customized products.

Key Features

A convenient sizing tool helps customers find ultracapacitor modules to fit specific dimensional requirements and address numerous form-factor needs. The in-house quality control department reinforces this brand’s enduring commitment to reliable products and its satisfaction guarantee. The company’s corporate headquarters is in California, and it has stocking locations within Asia and Europe, so it has a broad reach. Experienced engineers work with clients to develop custom solutions for various applications, including those in mission-critical environments

2. Cornell Dubilier

Cornell Dubilier is one of the largest capacitor suppliers in North America, making it a worthy possibility for customers seeking custom supercapacitor modules.

Meeting customers’ needs through customized products involves a three-step process. It begins with a detailed engineering team discussion about the desired application and features an assessment of the relevant industry specifications and packaging options. Next, specialists use computer-aided design files and 3D modeling tools to develop a conceptual layout for review. The qualification phase includes producing sample submissions for customer testing, performing verification assessments and obtaining approval to move into production.

Custom modules start at 2.5 volts. Unlimited capacitance and in-house longevity tests allow customers to get specialized products aligned with numerous use cases. Thermal modeling simulations also enable designers to proactively address temperature-related concerns.

Key Features

Engineers can meet stringent requirements within industrial or military sectors when designing custom supercapacitor modules. Rigorous ultracapacitor testing procedures account for wear-out rates, applications and other particulars for comprehensive outcomes. Attention to detail and a collaborative emphasis feature in all engineer-client relationships throughout development. This brand’s supply chain measures include stocking raw materials along with tens of millions of components, allowing it to fulfill orders quickly.

3. VINATech USA

VINATech USA is a California-based manufacturer of robust, purpose-built supercapacitors, including hybrid models and versions intended for high-energy systems. This brand’s custom options have greater voltage and storage capacities than individual cells, causing many clients to choose them for use cases within the renewable or automotive industries. Engineers build these products to demonstrate extended longevity, above-average density and optimal power management.

This business also furthers energy industry innovation by combining fuel cell and supercapacitor technologies. It develops solutions featuring nanocomposites and carbon materials that facilitate dependable performance in demanding environments.

The brand’s website features various compelling use cases, helping potential clients visualize how they might use custom supercapacitor modules. Parties can then book free consultations to describe their requirements, learn about the possibilities and begin the development process.

Key Features

The company’s custom supercapacitor modules offer up to 500,000 charge-discharge cycles, providing excellent long-term reliability. Because customized products from VINATech USA meet performance expectations in a wide temperature range, parties can fulfill numerous application needs. Engineers make designs that uphold specific voltage and capacitance parameters, collaborating closely with customers to get the best results. This business offers various eco-friendly solutions, helping clients achieve sustainability targets and accommodate rising stakeholder demands.

4. Skeleton

Skeleton is a high-power storage specialist catering to clients in numerous industries, including energy and transportation. The brand’s SkelMod 131V reveals the abundant possibilities for custom ultracapacitor modules due to its carefully engineered features, such as its forced-air technology and integrated, long-life fan for effective temperature management. Users can also easily incorporate this customized module into existing systems and benefit from design decisions that make it withstand extreme temperatures and shocks.

Additionally, the module operates at up to 99% efficiency, even if used for applications characterized by high discharge rates. A built-in ultracapacitor management system enables cell balancing, while convenient LED indicators confirm the current operating status. Because this option’s shelf life exceeds 10 years, engineers, design teams and others can confidently select it for use cases requiring consistent performance despite infrequent maintenance. The compact build also supports smooth integration into equipment with tight space constraints.

Key Features

The business has an ISO 9001- and 14001-certified facility that is the largest supercapacitor production site in Europe. Extensive materials expertise has helped this company excel in developing graphene-based supercapacitors, giving customers an edge over competitors. Experts offer personalized support to help clients determine which solutions they need. Some of the available ultracapacitor technologies last for over 1 million cycles and charge in less than a second.

Identifying the Best Providers of Custom Supercapacitor Modules — Methodology

Determining the leading providers of custom ultracapacitor modules involved examining information from testimonials, corporate history pages and descriptions of engineers’ typical design processes. Aspects such as experience working with clients in various critical industries or demonstrating an emphasis on industrial innovations also mattered. These characteristics make businesses more relevant and able to contribute to customers’ successes.

Considerations also included companies’ adaptability to address specific requirements, such as sustainability and quick project fulfillment time frames. Most potential clients care about those attributes when evaluating the options.

Getting Custom Ultracapacitor Modules for Upcoming Projects

Decision-makers should consider this list a valuable starting point as they become familiar with the businesses creating custom modules for power-storage projects. Asking for specifics about development timelines, prices and available features will assist parties in determining which specialists can help them build groundbreaking products with trustworthy collaborators.

Sponsored content by Tecate