Innovation at Play: a new education initiative

Discovery Education, the Caterpillar Foundation, and Learning Undefeated today announced the launch of a new education initiative — Innovation at Play. This unique program leverages the power of play by using engaging, hands-on digital resources to educate and inspire students in grades 9-12 to consider exciting careers in a variety of STEM professions.

Innovation at Play provides standards-aligned digital resources that make it easier than ever for educators, after-school instructors, and parents to connect STEM concepts to potential career pathways. Classroom activities, play-inspired lessons, and phenomena-based videos exemplify how curiosity drives STEM solutions while empowering students to learn by doing and seeing. The content will equip students with the right skills and knowledge to pursue STEM careers at home, in the classroom, or wherever learning takes place.

“The future STEM innovators are sitting in classrooms all across the country. No matter where they are, Innovation at Play will empower students to connect their STEM curiosity with STEM skills to solve problems and secure careers,” said Asha Varghese, Caterpillar Foundation President.

Innovation at Play sources STEM creativity and stories from industry experts at Learning Undefeated who have an extensive history of innovation, insights, and leadership. The non-profit is a long-standing partner of Discovery Education.

“Innovation at Play connects students to the innate power of play and the power of STEM, in order to change the world,” said Jennifer Colvin, Chief Innovation Officer at Learning Undefeated. “When students have a fun, hands-on learning experience, it brings them one step closer to imagining a career path that involves STEM.”

Learn more about Innovation at Play at InnovationatPlay.com or within Discovery Education’s K-12 learning platform. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators with an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

“Students are naturally creative and curious, using play as a universal language. Innovation at Play puts fun at the center, empowering students to explore, problem-solve, and engage in authentic STEM experiences in ways most relevant to them,” said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

The Caterpillar Foundation

caterpillar.com/foundation