New from Turck, an expanded family of IO-Link products now includes an 8-port Class A IO-Link module. This new solution helps improve cost efficiency in typical IO-Link applications for complex sensor systems and terminal devices. This IP69K-rated block offers 8 IO-Link master channels and 8 configurable PNP I/O channels, or you can configure the IO-Link channels to give you a total of 16 points of configurable PNP standard I/O.

The 2A current carrying capacity on pin 2 enables the supply of sensors and actuators with increased power requirements. These blocks are ideal for use in the pharmaceutical, and intralogistics industry, machine builders and system integrators, or anyone looking to get started with or already using IO-Link.

Turck

www.turck.us/en/product-news