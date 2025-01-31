8 ways to maximize EtherNet/IP with PLC-based motion control

AMCI’s SMD networked series motor/drive/controllers are PLC-based, setting them apart from other EtherNet/IP steppers. They’re designed for seamless integration with Allen-Bradley PLCs with simplified configuration, programming, and coordinated motion control.

For over 20 years, AMCI has developed stepper motion technologies designed for seamless integration with Allen-Bradley PLCs, complementing existing servo solutions.

Read on to see how AMCI’s SMD Series simplifies EtherNet/IP stepper control and offers additional functionality beyond basic network connectivity:

Native programming

AMCI’s SMD Series is programmed directly through Allen-Bradley PLC software (Studio 5000 or RSLogix 500), eliminating the need for additional software.

Sample programs

AMCI’s free downloadable sample programs are available for various Rockwell Automation compatible products, including the SMD Series 3-in-1 motor/drive/controller with EtherNet/IP. AMCI sample programs are written using Studio 5000 and can be easily incorporated into new or existing ladder logic programs, making adding AMCI products to your system a quick and efficient process.

Add-on instructions (AOI’s)

AOI’s assist users by eliminating some programming steps. AMCI has designed AOI’s for the SMD Series for sets of commonly-used logic (such as velocity & position), making it quicker and easier to implement into Studio 5000. Once defined in a project, AOI’s behave similarly to the built-in instructions already available in Studio 5000. They appear on the instruction toolbar and in the instruction browser for easy access.

EDS files

AMCI provides EDS files for Studio 5000, which include network configuration details and device drivers to simplify device integration. These Electronic Data Sheet (EDS) files help network configuration tools identify products and streamline commissioning. An EDS file provides product-specific data types, product-defined input and output tags, and product compatibility verification. These free files provide easier integration (vs EtherNet/IP generic), clearly define I/O tags, help with the implementation of configuration data tags, and simplify your programming.

Synchrostep technology

AMCI’s SynchroStep technology enables coordinated motion control between the SMD Series and Allen-Bradley motion axes (servo, VFD, etc). The SMD Series can be synchronized and geared to a master virtual axis within the PLC, filling a gap that currently exists in the industry for small, inexpensive synchronized motion solution offerings.

demos available

AMCI’s SMD Series’ demo comes with free bench testing software, making it easy to evaluate the SMD Series’ torque over speed performance in a compact package.

24/7 technical support

AMCI is headquartered in CT, USA, with an experienced technical support staff based there. Assistance is available during business hours, and in case of emergencies, experts are ready to provide help.

webinars (and other resources)

AMCI offers a range of free webinars to assist with every step of the programming and configuration process. Topics include step-by-step guides for using EDS files, DLR explanations, and more. Additionally, tech tutorials and FAQs are available.

For more information, visit amci.com.