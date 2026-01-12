A fun new video series: Travel for Engineers

I’m thrilled to introduce his new video series, one that is very close to my heart — Travel for Engineers. In addition to a career of writing for and managing some very well-known engineering publications, including Design World, I’ve also had a lifelong passion for travel. Having now visited all 50 U.S. states (thanks to an Alaska cruise last summer!) and roughly 50 different countries across the world, travel has certainly shaped my perspective and curiosity.

But as a mechanical engineer, I cannot simply turn off my engineering mindset when I’m on the road. From eye-catching cantilevered architecture and amusement park hydraulics to the bearings hidden in everyday systems, I find myself constantly noticing the engineering that makes so many of the travel experiences that we all experience possible. Through conversations with fellow engineers over the years, I have also discovered that many others share this same instinct to analyze and appreciate how things work, even while on vacation. Maybe you’re one of them? If so, I hope you’ll enjoy this fun new video series.

In future episodes, we will talk about everything from how hanging chains can influence engineering design to what it was like climbing up and over one of the world’s most iconic bridges. I will also be interviewing some of my fellow technical editors here at WTWH about their favorite travel memories — where their engineering expertise made them look differently at a place or an attraction.

And I’d love to get you involved, too! If you’d like to share your insights about some engineering magic that you encountered while on the road, drop me a note at [email protected]. You can also subscribe to the LinkedIn newsletter for this series here.

Please view Episode 1 below!