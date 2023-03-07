A significant breakthrough in high speed bearings

APO-GEE, the Belgian deep-tech start-up specializing in ball bearing engineering, announces that it has engineered with the Cobweb Bearing maybe the most precise high-speed bearing ever. The Cobweb Bearing is available for testing with industrial partners.

For decades, designers of mechanisms were forced to accept unsatisfactory compromises to deal with hard conditions of operations (high speed, misalignment, combination of loads), with consequences in terms of noise, vibrations, excessive heat, cage breaking, or bearing malfunctioning. Until today.

The Cobweb Bearing improves high-speed bearing performance in any condition with maybe the most precise, harmonious, and smoothest functioning ever. It is designed to support the highest speeds while ensuring optimum operation at all intermediate speeds. It allows a natural adaptation of the contacts to the operating conditions, and an optimal balance between the effects of pressure and heat losses. It thus preserves service life while increasing energy efficiency, without having to make difficult compromises.

This will definitely open up the perspectives of designers of mechanical applications such as space mechanisms, dental milling machines, electrical motors, or machine tools.

APO-GEE is an intense-minded Belgian start-up. Based on its unique ability to model and compute the kinematics of the balls, APO-GEE has also solved the Cage Instability problem. The start-up provides tailor-made ball bearings solutions notably for aerospace and defense applications, and thus ensures the success of related projects and missions.

www.apo-gee.tech