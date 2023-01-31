A thank you to two impactful editors

With the new year always comes change. Here at Design World, we’re bidding adieu to two fantastic editors who are retiring after long and fruitful careers. Leslie Langnau, who served for more than a decade as this publication’s Managing Editor, has truly been my mentor here. She’s covered a bit of everything for us, with a special focus on the additive manufacturing space — and her insights there have always been must-reads for that part of the industry. You may still see Leslie’s name around now and again, as she’s agreed to help on a few projects moving forward.

The other editor is Lee Teschler, who came over to WTWH a handful of years ago from a competitor and planned to stay a short while — but he enjoyed his stay here so much that he decided to push off retirement a few years until now. Lee’s long been a respected voice in the industry, and his columns always have something important to teach. His insightful editorials, well-researched feature stories, and brilliant tear-down videos will be sorely missed.

At the same time, I’m a bit overdue to welcome Rachael Pasini, our newest staff member, as Senior Editor on both Design World and Fluid Power World. Rachael, a multi-degreed engineer from The Ohio State University, brings with her a natural talent for technical writing, as well as the experience of a fascinating career that has even included teaching math and physics in Hawaii. Rachael started with us in September.

Speaking of Rachael, she’ll be joining three longtime Design World editors — Lisa Eitel, Miles Budimir, and Mike Santora — in taking over Leslie’s Technology Forward column. The four editors will rotate throughout the year to bring you their latest thoughts and opinions in a variety of industry niches, from motion control to engineering ethics, and robotics to digital manufacturing advances. The first column in this new series appears in this issue.

There’s a lot more excitement to come in 2023, so please stay tuned. We’re planning some strategic ways to keep you better connected to the news, trends, and technologies that affect your job every day. As always, I look forward to hearing your feedback and ideas for improving the publication and its websites.