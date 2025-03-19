ABB and Stadler collaborate to advance US passenger rail

Metra and Caltrans trainsets to use ABB’s innovative traction technology

Key components to be assembled at ABB’s Traction factory in Mechanicsville, Virginia

Partnership highlights commitment to local-for-local manufacturing and environmental stewardship

ABB has announced its collaboration with Stadler US to advance sustainable rail transport in the United States (US). The collaboration will see ABB supply its traction converters and Pro Series Traction Batteries for Metra’s and Caltrans’ fleets of new trainsets in Illinois and California respectively, marking a significant step towards greener rail transport in the US.

Metra, which will become one of the first rail operators in the US to operate full battery-powered trainsets, placed an order for eight two-car trainsets in June 2024. Each trainset will run throughout Chicago and will be equipped with Pro 8C batteries and CC750 DC traction converters. ABB’s traction converters are designed for high efficiency and reliability, working to optimize the performance of the trainsets, while the battery system will further enable Metra to reduce their CO2 emissions.

Caltrans has signed a historic contract with Stadler US for hydrogen passenger trains in North America. The fleet will consist of 10 trainsets, and ABB will supply Pro 8C traction batteries, CC750 DC traction converters, and CC400 DC traction converters for each. The traction converter for fuel cell integration is essential in hydrogen-powered trains, enabling efficient propulsion that reduces power usage and emissions.

Final assembly and testing of the components for these trainsets will be conducted at ABB’s Traction factory in Mechanicsville, Virginia, which employees nearly 100 skilled production workers.

Since 2010, ABB has invested more than $14 billion in US plant expansions, operational improvements, state-of-the-art equipment, products, and people.

“Our collaboration with Stadler is a testament to our commitment to sustainable transportation solutions,” said Edgar Keller, President, ABB Traction division. “By leveraging our advanced technology and local manufacturing capabilities, we are helping drive the transition to cleaner rail transport.”

“By integrating ABB’s traction batteries and converters into our trainsets, we are not only enhancing the efficiency and reliability of our fleets but also contributing to a state-of-the-art transit future” said Martin Ritter, CEO Division North America, Stadler. He added “This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that will benefit communities across the country.

