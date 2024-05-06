ABB expands modular large robot portfolio

ABB Robotics is continuing the expansion of its modular large robot portfolio with the introduction of the new IRB 7710 and IRB 7720. The new robots, combined with recently launched IRB 5710-IRB 5720 and IRB 6710-IRB 6740, offer a combined total of 46 different variants capable of handling payloads between 70 kg to 620 kg to give customers a new level of flexibility, greater choice, and performance in their operations.

“As businesses introduce new technologies and components to meet productivity and sustainability goals, we’ve engineered our modular large robot portfolio to enable them to select the best robots and variants to allow them to efficiently undertake their operations,” said Marc Segura, president of the Robotics Division at ABB. “With the most comprehensive portfolio of mechatronic platforms, industrial robots, cobots, and AMRs in the marketplace, the latest robots extend our portfolio even further, helping our customers navigate labor shortages and ensuring they remain competitive while operating sustainably. “

ABB’s new IRB 7710 and IRB 7720 robots offer 16 new variants and are suited to support applications across various industries. Operators can choose from a wide range of ABB robots to ensure they have the suitable variant to handle many applications for electric vehicles (EV), hybrid, and traditional car production –from press automation, body-in-white, EV battery construction, and final assembly. These robots are perfect for high-payload assembly such as giga-casting, high-speed press tending, and palletizing. Also, for high accuracy contact applications, such as machining and friction stir welding.

Powered by OmniCore, the new robots achieve class-leading motion control with path accuracy down to 0.6mm, even with multiple robots running at high speeds of up to 1600mm/s and moving payloads of up to 620kg. Customers can also benefit from an up to 25% reduction in cycle times1 further enhancing productivity and quality. In the automotive industry, the all-new IRB 7710 with the latest OmniCore controller, will boost the production output of robotic press lines from 12 to 15 strokes per minute to produce 900 parts per hour. Furthermore, in the construction sector, the new robots will support the growth in modular construction, capable of constructing steel building frames and surface finishing, with improvements in speed and quality.

The IRB 7710’s energy-efficient design in combination with OmniCore’s re-generation technology achieves up to a 30% energy reduction1, while the built-in power pack can relay energy back to the grid.

ABB’s new large robots will debut at the Automate Show in Chicago. They will be demonstrated in a fully functional automotive production cell on ABB’s stand, performing car body component material handling, spot welding, and arc welding.

For further information about ABB’s modular large robot portfolio, including the new IRB 7710 and IRB 7720 visit new.abb.com.

1 – IRB 7710 compared with its predecessor IRB 7600 running in the same payload of 500kg on the previous controller IRC5.

