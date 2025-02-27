ABB: “Eyes, hands, brains, and mobility” will define robotics beyond 2025

• Building on 50 years of robotics leadership, 2025 marks the beginning of a new era of AI application in industrial robotics.

• The new age of Generative AI-powered automation makes robots more intelligent, mobile, accessible, and versatile, disrupting new and emerging sectors for robotics.

• Launch of new ABB Robotics brand film unveils new levels of versatility for robots to do more tasks, in more places.

Having driven analytical AI innovations for over 10 years, ABB has demonstrated that this technology is mature, creating tangible benefits and increasing adoption in industrial automation by overcoming challenges that have previously limited the use of robots in fast-moving, dynamic

environments.

“Now using the latest technology, enabled and enhanced by generative AI as well as vision and mobility systems, we are expanding our offering to customers,” said Sami Atiya, President of Robotics & Discrete Automation at ABB. “What if you could work alongside a robot that could not only follow your commands but learn, adapt, and move freely through dynamic environments as it takes on new tasks? After our first 50 years of innovation in ABB Robotics, we now turn towards a future where this is a reality in the workplace, lowering the barriers to automation for

our customers while helping to increase productivity to build a more prosperous society.”

While global megatrends — from a shrinking labor force to increasing personalization and the need for sustainable operations — continue to drive demand for the flexibility and resilience provided by automation, a new age of Generative AI-powered automation makes robots even

more intelligent, accessible, and versatile, disrupting new and emerging sectors for robotics.

“We have already given our robots eyes, through 3D AI vision technology; hands, through advanced force-sensing and dexterity; and independent mobility, through 3D mapping,” said Marc Segura, President of ABB Robotics Division. “ Now, with the quantum leap forward of

generative AI, we are driving innovation in their brains, with problem-solving intelligence and the ability to understand our language.

“This capability — to understand our spoken instructions, and work out how to execute tasks, with no prior programming — brings new horizons of versatility to robots to do more things, in more places, and do it faster, safer, and smarter. And it opens a door to automation for

businesses, without needing specialist skills or infrastructure.

“This new age of versatility will lead robotics deeper into transforming new sectors, from logistics to construction, healthcare, and life sciences and we’re making it possible, today.”

ABB

