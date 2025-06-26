ABB introduces most compact, AI-powered AMR for payloads up to 1500 kg

• ABB extends leadership in AI-powered autonomous mobile robots with ultra-compact, high payload Flexley Mover P603 platform AMR

• AI-driven Visual SLAM and integrated load sensing enable stable and autonomous navigation, including in challenging conditions

· AMR Studio 4.0 version simplifies deployment with no-code programming and real-time fleet management

ABB is extending its leadership in AI-powered autonomous mobile robotics with the launch of the Flexley Mover P603 platform AMR, the most compact model in its class to handle payloads of up to 1500 kg. Designed to boost intralogistics efficiency, the P603 combines compact design with AI-driven Visual SLAM navigation and the latest version of AMR Studio® software that maximizes flexibility by enabling different modules to be integrated into the AMR.

“Our Autonomous Mobile Robots combine 3D vision with autonomous path planning to give our customers an unprecedented offering: robots that see, sense, and think,” said Marc Segura, President, ABB Robotics. “Our leap in technology brings new levels of intelligence, adaptability, and ease of use to intralogistics. For manufacturers, automakers, and logistics providers, it enables safer, smarter workflows with minimal complexity, enabling transformation with immediate impact.”

The AMR P603 is part of ABB’s new era of Autonomous Versatile Robotics, where robots can seamlessly switch between tasks, in real time and with minimal effort. With its AI-driven Visual SLAM navigation, the AMR P603 is smarter, faster, and safer (meeting ISO 3691-4 and ANSI 56.5 standards) while delivering industry-leading agility and positioning accuracy of ±5 mm, with no need for reflectors or change in infrastructure. Its differential bidirectional drive system enables smooth movement in tight production and warehouse layouts, while its integrated load detection capabilities optimize stability and safety during transport.

The P603’s agility and compact design make it suitable for intralogistics applications, including end-of-line, goods-to-robot, line supply, inter-process connection, and kitting. It supports a wide range of load types and dimensions, including open and closed pallets, containers, racks, and trolleys, all handled with a single AMR and flexible top model configuration.

Designed with modularity in mind, the AMR P603 can be easily adapted with various ‘top modules’ to handle different load types. Combined with the AMR Studio upgrade, it enables rapid setup and seamless customization, with system integrators and end users able to build and modify applications using drag-and-drop tools. With this and other features such as intuitive no-code mission programming, AMR Studio reduces commissioning time by up to 20 percent. ABB’s Fleet Manager software is also integrated, allowing users to coordinate multiple AMRs in real time across large and dynamic production environments.

Smart navigation, compact footprint

Powered by AI-enhanced Visual SLAM, the P603 navigates autonomously in dynamic industrial spaces without relying on physical guides. Its innovative suspension system minimizes floor requirements and enables it to be deployed in facilities with both smooth and non-ideal flooring conditions. Integrated load sensing using Center of Gravity monitoring further enhances load stability and productivity. With a top speed of 2 m/s and 24/7 operating capability, the P603 is 10 percent faster than average SLAM-based AMRs.

ABB will continue to focus on fusing its precision hardware with artificial intelligence and software, towards further autonomy and versatility.

The Flexley Mover P603 will be on display at the Automatica trade show in Munich, Germany, from June 24–27, 2025.

