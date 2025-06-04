ABB launches AMXE Marine Motor to enhance vessel efficiency

• ABB launches compact, high-power AMXE Marine Motor for open-deck and electric propulsion applications

• The AMXE Marine Motor delivers ABB’s highest power density yet, with a quiet, water-cooled design

• ABB to debut the new motor at this year’s Nor-Shipping trade event

ABB announced the launch of the AMXE Marine Motor, a next-generation electric propulsion solution engineered to withstand the tough conditions at sea, including continuous exposure to corrosive saltwater and powerful ocean currents. Drawing on decades of experience in marine application and heavy-duty industries like mining and rail, ABB has developed this motor specifically for small to mid-sized electric and hybrid vessels and open deck applications, combining proven durability, high performance, and installation flexibility into one compact package.

With the highest power density in ABB’s motor portfolio, the AMXE Marine Motor delivers more power with less weight and space, providing an important advantage for vessels where every kilogram and cubic meter matter. Built for demanding marine applications, it’s envisioned to resist the tough sea environment, withstand corrosion, shock and vibration, as well as to have high reliability due to its insulation design. The AMXE Marine Motor is compact, and its water-cooled design eliminates the need for ventilation systems, reducing noise and vibration for quieter, more comfortable operation.

Customizable to meet the needs of a wide range of small vessels, the AMXE Marine Motor ensures seamless integration while upholding ABB’s highest standards for performance and reliability. Its compact design and smart terminal box simplify installation across a wide range of marine environments, whether in engine rooms or on open decks. Backed by ABB’s worldwide network and local experts, the motor can be supported throughout its entire lifecycle, for a fast and responsive service at every stage.

This launch comes at a pivotal time for the maritime industry. With global marine trade estimated to triple by 2050, the sector faces mounting pressure to decarbonize. The International Maritime Organization has set a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and solutions like the AMXE Marine Motor will contribute to achieving that. By offering a high-performance, low-emission alternative to traditional propulsion systems, ABB is helping shipbuilders and operators become more productive and efficient.

“With the AXME Marine Motor, we’re delivering a powerful, compact solution that meets the real-world demands of today’s marine industry. It’s built to perform in tough conditions, and help operators make the shift to more sustainable, future-ready fleets,” said David Segbers, Global Product Manager Lead at ABB, Mobile e-Power Products.

Global Product Group Manager Traction & Mobile e-Power Motors at ABB, Roger Affolter said: “Electrifying vessels is a key part of enhancing efficiency and performance, lowering operating costs and reducing emissions in the maritime industry. We’re thrilled to provide future-proof solutions that help customers meet their decarbonization objectives.”

The motor will be showcased at this years Nor-Shipping trade event, alongside ABB’s HES880 Mobile Inverter, which is already available for marine applications. These technologies together with the wide marine portfolio represent ABB’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the future of marine electrification.

ABB