ABB launches next-generation Robotics control platform OmniCore

ABB Robotics has launched OmniCore, an intelligent automation platform that is faster, more precise, and more sustainable, to empower, enhance, and futureproof businesses.

The OmniCore platform, the result of more than $170 million of investment in next-generation robotics, is a step change to a modular and futureproof control architecture that will enable the full integration of AI, sensor, cloud, and edge computing systems to create the most advanced and autonomous robotic applications.

“For our customers, automation is a strategic requirement as they seek greater flexibility, simplicity, and efficiency in response to the global megatrends of labor shortages, uncertainty, and the need to operate more sustainably,” said Sami Atiya, president of ABB’s Robotics & Discrete Automation Business Area. “Through our development of advanced mechatronics, AI, and vision systems, our robots are more accessible, capable, flexible, and mobile than ever. But increasingly they must also work seamlessly together, with us and each other, to take on more tasks in more places. This is why we are launching OmniCore, a new milestone in our 50-year history in robotics; a unique, single control architecture — one platform, and one language that integrates our complete range of leading hardware and software.”

OmniCore’s class-leading motion performance delivers robot path accuracy at less than 0.6 mm, with multiple robots running at speeds of up to 1,600 mm per second. This opens new automation opportunities in precision areas such as arc welding, mobile phone display assembly, gluing, and laser cutting. Overall, OmniCore enables robots to operate up to 25% faster, consuming up to 20% less energy than the previous ABB controller.

OmniCore is built on a scalable, modular control architecture that offers many functions to create almost any application imaginable, making it suitable for businesses embracing automation in existing and new segments, such as biotechnology and construction, amongst many others. With over 1,000 hardware and software features, customers can design, operate, maintain, and optimize operations easily. This is enabled by software features including ABB’s Absolute Accuracy, PickMaster Twin, and hardware options spanning from the external axis and vision systems to field buses.

“The OmniCore difference is its ability to manage motion, sensors, and application equipment in a single holistic unified system,” said Marc Segura, division president, ABB Robotics. “OmniCore opens the door to the entire ABB Robotics portfolio of hardware and software, in any combination under a single control platform, offering endless possibilities and more avenues for value creation. For example, OmniCore enables automotive manufacturers to increase production speed, offering a tremendous competitive advantage, increasing press tending production from 12 to 15 strokes per minute to produce 900 parts per hour. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary in Robotics, we believe that OmniCore offers the potential for many more industry breakthroughs, empowering our customers across all sectors to meet the challenges that lie ahead.”

OmniCore is the latest development in ABB Robotics’ 50 years of innovation, starting with the world’s first microprocessor-controlled robot in 1974, the launch of RobotStudio software in 1998, and the acquisition of Sevensense in 2024, to bring industry-leading AI-based navigation technology to its mobile robots.

OmniCore replaces ABB Robotics IRC5 controller which will be phased out in June 2026. ABB will continue to support its customers using IRC5 with spare parts and services througout the remaining lifetime of the robot.

