ABB launches OmniCore EyeMotion for vision-powered autonomy

ABB Robotics has launched OmniCore EyeMotion that enables any OmniCore-powered robot to recognize its surroundings using any third-party camera or sensor and adapt in real time, even in complex applications.

The new software features a web-based interface with drag-and-drop sensor and camera integration, enabling straightforward image acquisition and recognition. It is integrated into ABB’s software suite and works with RobotStudio to support faster setup and deployment. Compared with custom solutions, it can reduce commissioning time by as much as 90%.

OmniCore EyeMotion is designed to support robot tasks such as item sorting and quality inspection in industries including automotive, electronics, logistics, packaging, and food and beverage.

In complex applications, OmniCore EyeMotion can be used with ABB’s Automatic Path Planning Online, which calculates and executes collision-free paths around obstacles and moving objects in real time. The system operates without manual input and can help reduce cycle times.

Advanced technologies for an autonomous versatile future

By granting robots a greater power of sensing, perception and visual reasoning, OmniCore EyeMotion is another milestone in ABB Robotics’ journey towards Autonomous Versatile Robotics (AVR).

ABB’s next generation robots will autonomously plan and perform diverse, complex tasks in real time and without human intervention, by uniting vision, precision, speed, dexterity and mobility, through the power of generative AI.

OmniCore EyeMotion will be showcased at the 25th China International Industry Fair (CIIF), Shanghai, Sept. 23-27, 2025.

For more information, visit global.abb.