ABB launches ‘RoboMasters’ personalized training app

ABB has introduced RoboMasters, a new app-based training tool that offers flexibility in learning the skills required to program and operate ABB robots. The app allows users of all experience levels to create customized learning paths at their own pace, and it offers access to a wide range of ABB robot training courses presented in modules.

“With over four million industrial robots in use worldwide, finding people with the skills to use robotic automation is becoming a vital competitive differentiator for companies across multiple sectors, from manufacturing to retail,” said Michael Hose, managing director of Robotics Customer Service. “Offering a flexible and cost-effective training tool, our RoboMasters app opens new possibilities for businesses and individuals to acquire the skills needed to learn and master all aspects of robot operation.”

Developing the in-house skills necessary to manage robots can pose challenges for many businesses contemplating investments in them. In a global survey of 1,650 companies conducted by ABB Robotics*, 34% of respondents identified a lack of skills and concerns about complexity as obstacles to using robots in their operations. Among these, 29% indicated they would rethink their decision if training were available.

ABB has already established itself as a leading trainer on robotic automation, with over 25,000 people per year attending courses in its 40 global training centers. The RoboMasters app builds on these physical training courses to provide a convenient, easy-to-use tool for users to create and manage their learning paths. Designed for anyone at any level of expertise, the app can be tailored to deliver personalized learning experiences, aided by features such as tips-and-tricks videos, feeds, and a community function that enables discussions and exchanges with peers and trainers.

Course materials are available in over 50 languages and presented in various formats, including interactive lessons, simulations, and challenges, to enhance the user’s robotics expertise. The app also uses social learning techniques like gamification, competition, rewards, achieving targets, and ranking to maximize user engagement and interaction. As with ABB’s in-person training courses, users will receive a certificate upon passing all modules within a course unit, which can be used as proof of competence in programming and using ABB robots.

Businesses can use the app to train their robots, minimizing or eliminating the costs and disruptions associated with sending employees to physical courses, especially in areas that may not be near ABB’s training center network.

The app can also be a refresher for ABB’s physical courses, enabling past delegates to practice and further develop their skills using the provided materials and learning functions. This adds value for businesses by maximizing the original investment in attending ABB’s training courses and providing users with an ongoing way of staying up to date on the latest developments and techniques.

