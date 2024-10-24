ABB launches new paint atomizer, making paint shops more efficient and sustainable

ABB has launched the RB 1000i-S paint atomizer to revolutionize automotive paint shops. The new paint atomizer mounted on the ABB robot improves transfer efficiency by 10%. It can significantly reduce paint waste and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by a minimum of 30% compared to its predecessor, the RB 1000i. In addition, central efficiency and cost-saving benefits can potentially deliver significant financial savings.

“Major automotive manufacturers have committed to carbon-neutral factories by 2035, leaving no stone unturned in their mission to achieve these targets,” said Marc Segura, president of the Robotics Division at ABB. “ABB continuously develops products and services to help companies achieve their sustainability targets. The newly launched RB 1000i-S is just one example of how ABB is expanding its portfolio to help meet the challenges that lie ahead.”

The RB 1000i-S paint atomizer reduces CO2 and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) emissions in automotive paint shops by reducing paint waste and the overall energy consumption in plants through a more efficient paint process.

Cost savings can also be significant. For example, suppose a manufacturer uses a 2.5-liter paint solvent per car and produces 200,000 vehicles per factory annually. In that case, the RB 1000i-S paint atomizer can help save 50,000 liters of paint per factory through its improved transfer efficiency. This equates to USD 500,000 in direct financial savings1.

Customers can order the new RB 1000i-S atomizer with a new paint robot or purchase a service kit to upgrade their existing RB 1000i by replacing key components, such as the bell cup and shaping air nozzle. The service upgrade kit supports the circular economy and maximizes the lifespan of the existing paint atomizer, increasing product durability and further reducing waste.

The new paint atomizer and ABB’s other robotics solutions have been engineered to help customers achieve a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. For example, ABB Robotics’ new Energy Efficiency Service provides manufacturers with a package of consultation, analysis, and tools to increase the energy efficiency of their robots, offering up to 30 percent energy savings (for more details, please refer to our previous press release here). In addition, the OmniCore controller consumes up to 20% less energy in heavy-duty cycles2, thanks to its built-in power back into the grid and re-generation technology. RobotStudio Automatic Path Planning contributes to improved motion duration, reducing energy consumption by up to 30%.

Footnotes:

1Assuming an average price of USD 10 per liter of paint

2Compared to the previous ABB controller IRC5. OmniCore webpage