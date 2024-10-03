ABB opens doors to the public for Manufacturing Day

ABB, a North American motion product manufacturer, is opening its NEMA Motors Division world headquarters in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to the local community on Thursday, October 3, in celebration of Manufacturing Day (MFG Day), officially observed on Friday, October 4. This open house event is intended to educate and inspire students, parents, educators, and community leaders about the future of manufacturing careers. ABB plans to engage with attendees through facility tours, demonstrating the industry’s critical role in driving innovation and highlighting diverse, sustainable career paths.

Manufacturing is a cornerstone of the U.S. economy, employing nearly 13 million workers. However, the National Association of Manufacturers predicts that 3.8 million manufacturing jobs will be needed over the next decade, with 1.9 million expected to remain vacant without recruiting more individuals.

“ABB motors power almost every industry, from agriculture to water treatment, mining, food and beverage, and more,” said Jesse Henson, ABB’s NEMA Motors Division president. “With growing demand, it is crucial to nurture an appreciation and interest in these careers.”

As a key economic driver in Arkansas’ River Valley and Northwest Arkansas regions, ABB is investing in workforce development and career readiness programs. Recently, ABB launched a workforce initiative at Arkansas Tech University’s Ozark campus, providing specialized training in automation and air conditioning technologies. The five-week course equips students with essential skills in smart manufacturing, robotics operation, precision measurement, and production monitoring. ABB plans to replicate this model at other universities near its manufacturing facilities.

ABB also maintains a long-standing partnership with the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS). In 2023, ABB invested $1 million to create a workforce training program at the university to prepare students for advanced roles in manufacturing, engineering, automation, and design technologies.

Additionally, ABB supports the Peak Innovation Center, a collaboration between Fort Smith Public Schools and UAFS. ABB’s $1 million investment provides cutting-edge tools for automation, robotics, electronics and computer-integrated machinery to ensure students have a strong foundation to enter the industry.

In 2022, ABB donated $100,000 to the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, funding a STEAM lab to introduce young members to science, engineering, technology, arts, and math. The contribution also supported facility upgrades, adding 3,600 ft2 of space that includes new classrooms and an innovation technology room to enhance the club’s ability to foster education and creativity.

In addition to Fort Smith, open houses and facility tours are planned for ABB manufacturing facilities in Ozark, Arkansas; Westville, Oklahoma; St. Louis, Missouri; and Athens, Georgia. Learn more about ABB and its workforce partnerships here.

Interested in scheduling a factory tour? Contact ABB human resource supervisor Linda Somphou by email at [email protected] or by phone at 479-648-5779.