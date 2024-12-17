ABB optimizes Baldor-Reliance Food Safe stainless-steel motors with three-lead design

ABB has elevated its Baldor-Reliance Food Safe stainless-steel motor product portfolio with a streamlined three-lead electrical connection design, delivering a superior experience for food and beverage processing operations. This new motor solution is engineered to simplify installation, enhance reliability and improve workplace safety – all while seamlessly integrating with existing 460-V systems.

“This new configuration of the Baldor Reliance Food Safe stainless-steel motor is a testament to ABB’s commitment to supporting our customers with reliable, efficient and industry-leading technology,“ said Brandon Canclini, global product manager for ABB’s NEMA Motors Division. “ABB is dedicated to developing solutions that address the unique demands of food processing environments.”

The optimized design reduces installation time and simplifies the setup process. By minimizing the number of leads, the risk of connection errors decreases, resulting in greater reliability with fewer interruptions. These enhancements will allow facilities to boost productivity while lowering maintenance costs and reducing downtime. The nine-lead configuration is still available for variable speed drive operation and more complex electrical systems.

The Baldor-Reliance Food Safe stainless-steel product lineup, featuring 1 to 5 hp, three-phase motors, is engineered to meet diverse operational needs with advanced performance and durability. The stainless-steel enclosure features smooth, crevice-free surfaces and a self-draining design, preventing food particle buildup, ensuring thorough cleaning and minimizing contamination risks. Additional features, such as welded feet, a polished 360-degree rotatable conduit box and smooth external drains, further enhance sanitation efficiency.

All Baldor-Reliance Food Safe motors are built with corrosion-resistant stainless steel, providing IP69 ingress protection and withstanding high-pressure, high-temperature washdowns while exceeding rigorous sanitary standards. The design eliminates the need for motor shrouds, offering full 360-degree access for inspection and cleaning.

This motor line is available in C-Face foot-mounted and footless designs, offering flexibility to meet diverse operational needs. Encapsulated, color-coded leads and a laser-marked nameplate enhance usability during installation and maintenance. Designed to NEMA Premium® efficiency standards, the motors deliver exceptional energy savings, combining cost-effectiveness with dependable performance.

The three-lead motors are constructed from 300-series stainless steel and designed for inverter use per NEMA MG1 Part 31.4.4.2. They deliver exceptional performance across a wide range of applications. Each motor is backed by a three-year warranty, reflecting ABB’s commitment to quality and reliability.

To learn more about ABB’s Baldor-Reliance Food Safe motor line, click here.

www.abb.com