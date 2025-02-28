ABB Robotics and AUAR to build climate-neutral research facility

ABB Robotics and construction technology company AUAR are working together to build “ConstrucThor,” a research facility in Belgium showcasing the future of sustainable construction. The project will harness AUAR’s micro-factories technology and is assembled using an automated construction process powered by ABB robots. Once completed, the state-of-the-art facility will serve as a living laboratory dedicated to researching energy-neutral infrastructure and climate-neutral building materials.

“The global construction industry, responsible for 40% of global CO 2 emissions, is working to build in more eco-friendly and sustainable ways while overcoming skills shortages and increasing productivity,” said Craig McDonnell, Managing Director of Business Line Industries at ABB Robotics. “To support this transition, robotic automation can play a substantial role by reducing waste and addressing the environmental and workforce challenges that construction companies face today.”

The ConstrucThor project will create a climate-neutral, large-scale testing infrastructure at the OpenThor Living Lab in Thor Park, Genk, Belgium. This educational initiative combines various research lines from Belgium’s renowned KU Leuven University and industry partners to develop strategies and solutions for advancing towards a climate-neutral building industry.

“We are incredibly proud and honored that our technology is being used to build this pioneering facility, which is a testament to AUAR and ABB’s shared commitment towards innovation and sustainable construction practices,” said Mollie Claypool, Co-Founder and CEO of AUAR. “Our automated modular construction micro-factories directly address the challenges within the industry – reducing cost, timing, and carbon footprint of building houses — and this project will prove that our innovative building concept will be integral in developing future sustainable societies.”

“The collaboration between AUAR and ABB Robotics presents an exciting vision for the future of building and construction. Through the ConstrucThor project, we expanded this vision by experimenting with reused wood for modular walls. This approach not only integrates robotics and modular design but also emphasizes circularity,” said Tim Verhetsel, ConstrucThor Project Coordinator at KU Leuven.

AUAR and ABB Robotics have been working on automating building processes with robotic mobile micro-factories that build cost-effective and high-quality timber frame panels for walls, floors, and roofs. AUAR’s automated construction system uses ABB’s cutting-edge robotics to execute tasks such as modular assembly, which helps optimize the construction process. These advanced robots, equipped with vision and AI capabilities, boost speed, flexibility, and consistency, so panels and housing structures can be made quickly, with reduced waste. For example, a robotic micro-factory can manufacture the core and shell of a single home in less than 12 hours, which can then be assembled on-site rapidly.

AUAR and ABB have developed an innovative approach to deploying robots in a global network of local micro-factories. This allows housing to be manufactured close to its final locations, requiring minimal on-site construction. To demonstrate the potential of this method, AUAR has already launched micro-factories in the UK, Belgium, and the US, including two in the Midwest. Next year, they plan to expand this network to 10 micro-factories, adding seven partners across Europe and North America.

