ABB Robotics launches global startup challenge to accelerate innovation in robotics and AI

ABB today announced the launch of its 2024 Robotics AI Startup Challenge, a global competition designed to accelerate the development of AI solutions in robotics. The challenge is part of ABB’s ecosystem for innovation, with a previous challenge resulting in the acquisition of Sevensense in January 2024, a Swiss-based start-up and leading provider of AI-enabled 3D vision navigation technology for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). ABB Robotics’ latest challenge will foster innovation and collaboration between ABB and pioneering startups and scale-ups worldwide.

“Innovation has been at the heart of ABB since the foundation of our robotics business 50 years ago and we recognize the immense potential of startups and scaleups in driving technological advancement,” said Marc Segura, President of ABB Robotics. “The ABB Robotics AI Startup Challenge is an opportunity for us to partner with the most creative and forward-thinking minds in the field, as we work together to shape the future of robotics and automation.”

Collaborating with the brightest minds in AI and robotics

The ABB Robotics AI Startup Challenge invites participants to submit groundbreaking ideas and solutions in three key areas: natural language programming, skill learning, and autonomous decision-making. By harnessing the power of AI, ABB is developing next-generation robots that are more intuitive, adaptable, easy to use, and efficient, transforming industries to make companies more resilient and work more rewarding for employees.

Participants in the challenge will have the opportunity to collaborate closely with ABB’s world-class engineers, access cutting-edge robotic technologies, and tap into the company’s global network of customers and partners. The winning team will be awarded a cash prize of $30,000 and the opportunity to establish a long-term partnership with ABB, exploring joint go-to-market strategies and investment opportunities.

The ABB Robotics AI Startup Challenge is now open for applications. Startups and scaleups with expertise in AI and robotics are encouraged to submit their proposals by June 12, 2024.

For eligibility criteria and how to apply, please visit the website.

The Robotics AI Startup Challenge is part of ABB’s wider Innovation Ecosystem, driven by collaboration and the transformative potential of emerging technologies. Through initiatives designed to identify, support, and scale up promising startups across all industries, ABB partners with pioneering businesses to accelerate innovation. These collaborative efforts bring new solutions to market, advancing ABB’s mission to create a more sustainable and productive future.

