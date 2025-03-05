ABB survey predicts growth in EV production despite doubts on meeting ‘full EV’ deadline

ABB Robotics’ third Automotive Manufacturing Outlook Survey, in partnership with the leading global industry publication Automotive Manufacturing Solutions, has provided key insights into how automotive manufacturing leaders and key suppliers view EV production objectives.

“This year’s survey found that overall, automotive manufacturing professionals are optimistic about EV production growth in 2025 but unsure about reaching 100% electric vehicle production timetables due to factors now often beyond the factory environment,” said Joerg Reger, managing director of ABB Automotive Business Line. “There’s strong evidence that EV manufacturing capabilities are now considerably improved, and significant change has taken place in terms of introducing new production technology as well as upskilling workforces. ABB Robotics has made widescale changes to our own robotic and automation portfolio to support our customers and drive this transformation forward at pace.”

Manufacturing leaders had a positive outlook on the growth of EV production in 2025, with 31% predicting that EV output would increase by over 10%. A further 44% believed production would grow by up to 10% this year. Meanwhile, only 21% of respondents believed EV production would remain static (8%) or decline (13%) through 2025.

Despite manufacturing experts’ optimistic forecasts for EV production, confidence in meeting proposed EV deadlines declined. When asked whether 100% electric vehicle production was achievable to meet regional deadlines set between 2030 and 2040, 31% believed this was an impossible target, compared to 27% the previous year and just 18% in 2022. Overall, 65% were skeptical about achieving full EV production within the 2030-2040 timeframe.

Further examination of the downturn in confidence found that the main barriers were now deemed to be ‘outside the factory’ with levels of consumer demand and confidence in charging infrastructure highlighted. The ABB Automotive Manufacturing Outlook Survey also indicated that manufacturing experts are predicting strong growth in hybrid powertrains during 2025, with 67% of those surveyed believing that plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) production would grow and 20% forecasting that production would increase by over 10%. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) figures were equally optimistic, with 62% of those surveyed expecting output to grow this year.

“Hybrid passenger vehicle production remains buoyant, with the global manufacturing community expecting to produce more cars in 2025. These results support the survey’s main findings that the overall pace of EV adoption is currently not fast enough to reach some of the upcoming legislative deadlines for a 100% electric future,” said Daniel Harrison, Chief Analyst for Automotive Manufacturing Solutions.

“Within the manufacturing environment, the production of numerous powertrains across several model lines can create considerable complexity and additional cost, which has been pinpointed in our previous surveys produced in partnership with ABB Robotics.”

Download the full Survey results here: abb-ams-automotive-manufacturing-outlook-survey

