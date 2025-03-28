ABB to deliver integrated power, propulsion and automation system for six Portuguese Navy vessels

ABB has secured a contract with the West Sea Shipyard in Viana do Castelo, Portugal, to equip six new Portuguese Navy offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) with an integrated power, propulsion, and automation system to ensure optimal efficiency. The vessels are planned to be delivered between 2027 and 2031.

The new vessels will have the Azipod propulsion system, Onboard DC Grid power system platform, and the market-leading distributed control system ABB Ability System 800xA. ABB’s solutions will enable increased operational efficiencies for the vessels, helping reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

“ABB’s pioneering and proven integrated power, propulsion, and automation system was a choice of confidence for us providing flexibility, reliability, performance as well as fuel efficiency for better environmental performance,” said Renato Amorim, director of West Sea Shipyard. We look forward to collaborating with our trusted partner ABB on this exciting project.”

“We are honored that West Sea Shipyard and the Portuguese Navy have chosen our power, propulsion, and automation solution for these six high-specification offshore patrol vessels,” said Sindre Satre, Business Line Manager, Coast Guard and Navy, ABB Marine & Ports. “Our integrated systems already have a strong track record in the commercial market, and they are increasingly being specified for naval vessels, too. We look forward to collaborating and developing our partnership with West Sea and the Portuguese Navy on this exciting project.”

Azipod electric propulsion will optimize the efficiency of the forthcoming vessels. It is a gearless, steerable propulsion system in which the electric drive motor is housed within a pod outside the ship’s hull, allowing the unit to rotate 360 degrees. By increasing the maneuverability and operating efficiency of vessels, Azipod propulsion system helps to cut fuel consumption compared with conventional shaft line systems.

Designed to meet the needs of next-generation vessels, the Onboard DC Grid is a modular and compact power system platform that offers numerous benefits compared to its AC counterpart. This solution enables reductions in weight and space and facilitates the integration of variable speed generators, energy storage systems, and new energy sources to future-proof vessels for changing requirements. By optimizing power usage, the Onboard DC Grid significantly decreases fuel consumption and emissions, contributing to maritime decarbonization. Highly configurable, the Onboard DC Grid supports a range of applications, from the simplest to the most demanding, while its best-in-class fault tolerance maximizes safety and reliability.

The ABB Ability System 800xA is a comprehensive automation solution designed to enhance the efficiency and safety of marine vessels. It integrates various systems and equipment on board, providing a single-user environment for seamless operations. This system allows the crew to access all necessary information from an intuitive, single-screen interface, making vessel operation more effective and safe.

As part of the package, ABB will also supply its power and energy management system, PEMS. Combined with the Onboard DC Grid, the system forms the core of a vessel’s power and control system. This enables optimal use of the vessel’s total power resources in a safe, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly manner.

A trusted supplier and integrator of first-class power and propulsion technology, ABB is growing its presence in the Coast Guard and naval market. Recent orders in this segment include contracts for the German, Spanish, Dutch, and Belgian navies and the Canadian Coast Guard and Finnish Border Guard.

