ABB’s Global NEMA motor offers performance, efficiency for industrial applications

OEMs and facility managers can simplify operations and cut costs with ABB’s globally compatible Baldor-Reliance GNEM (Global NEMA) motor.

The U.S. Department of Energy reports that HVACR systems account for as much as 40% of energy use in commercial buildings, with space heating, cooling and ventilation driving most of the consumption. This makes energy efficiency a top priority for facility managers and OEMs alike. ABB, a NEMA motor manufacturer, engineered the Baldor-Reliance GNEM motor solution to answer this need.

The Baldor-Reliance GNEM motor is engineered to meet the diverse needs of industrial applications worldwide. These motors offer a unique combination of global compatibility, energy efficiency and robust construction, making them an ideal choice for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users operating across international markets.

“ABB recognized that facility teams around the world needed a smarter approach to managing HVACR systems and general-purpose applications, so our team engineered the Baldor-Reliance GNEM motor to meet this demand,” said Bevan Christiansen, Global Segment Manager-Air Handling, ABB. “By unifying multiple applications into one global platform, GNEM provides a larger return on investment for OEMs and facility managers.”

The GNEM motor is a high-performance, durable solution optimized for variable speed drive applications. With dual frequency support and a broad tri-voltage range, it operates seamlessly across a wide range of configurations without modifications.

The motor supports NEMA frame sizes from 56 to 286T, covering broad system requirements, enabling users to simplify inventory with a universal solution that meets diverse operational requirements across global markets. Available in rugged rolled steel or durable cast-iron frames, and with a choice of open drip proof (ODP) (IP22) or totally enclosed fan cooled (TEFC) (IP44) enclosures, GNEM motors offer flexibility, reliability and long service life.

Key features include:

Global compatibility: Designed to operate seamlessly on both 50 and 60 Hz power supplies, GNEM motors support tri-voltage configurations (208–230/460 V at 60 Hz and 190/380 V at 50 Hz), ensuring adaptability across diverse regions and power systems

Wide power range: Available in power ratings from 1 to 20 horsepower, covering NEMA frame sizes 56 through 286T, to suit a broad spectrum of industrial applications

Construction options: Offered in both ODP and TEFC enclosures, in general purpose or HVACR (shaft grounded) configurations, with rugged cast iron frames built to withstand demanding operating conditions

Energy efficiency: Compliant with global Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) including NEMA Premium efficiency (IE3), ensuring energy savings, lower operating costs and environmental compliance in both domestic and international markets

Inverter ready: GNEM motors are designed for use with variable speed drives. HVACR models are available with a factory-installed shaft grounding brush to help mitigate bearing currents and ex-tend motor life under inverter-duty operation

Certifications: CE, CSA and UL Recognized (UR) certifications support global acceptance and ensure compliance with key safety and regulatory standards

Its universal design reduces the number of stock-keeping units (SKUs) needed by supporting a wide range of applications under a single part number. This simplifies maintenance, speeds repair periods, increases uptime and streamlines sourcing, allowing facilities to reduce both cost and complexity.

For more information, visit www.abb.com.