Able Electropolishing acquires state-of-the-art inspection equipment to enhance quality

Able Electropolishing, the world’s largest electropolishing specialist, has acquired new in-house laboratory equipment that significantly enhances its analytic and testing capabilities. This equipment further improves the precision and effectiveness of electropolishing in improving the finish, fit, and function of critical metal parts made from a wide variety of metal alloys, including stainless steel, aluminum, and titanium.

The KEYENCE VK-X3000 3D Surface Profiler and KEYENCE VHX-X1 Digital Microscope enable a level of metal surface finish inspection and analysis that provide a high-tech look into electropolishing’s ability to eliminate microcracks, burrs, and other surface defects that are invisible to the naked eye.

“These sophisticated digital tools add a cutting-edge level of visual and metrological validation to our specifications and processes, enabling customers to see the effects of metal finishing processes on their parts in incredible detail,” said Able Electropolishing president Brian Glass. “As a pioneer of electropolishing since 1954, we continue to incorporate state-of-the-art tools and other innovations into our process wherever we see an opportunity for improvement.”

3D laser scanning & digital microscopy offer a window into electropolishing’s benefits

The KEYENCE VK-X3000 3D Surface Profiler uses a triple scan approach, including laser confocal scanning, focus variation, and white light interferometry, to perform high-accuracy measurements and analyses of even the most complex surfaces with a resolution of 0.01 nm. The resulting 3D images can depict surface-level features and flaws with incredible detail.

The KEYENCE VHX-X1 Digital Microscope delivers high-resolution imaging and advanced measurement functions. Its lighting and imaging modes enhance surface details for a wide range of imaging and analysis capabilities, including metallurgical analysis. With high-resolution objectives and software, a 300 mm stage for wafers and other large parts, and functions for image comparisons and automation, the VHX-X1 enables detailed examination and quality assurance.

High-quality electropolishing services for critical metal parts

As a provider of high-quality electropolishing and passivation to industries that include aerospace, automotive, medical device, surgical implants, semiconductor, and food and beverage equipment manufacturers, among others, Able Electropolishing is committed to continuous improvement of its services, equipment, and processes, with a wide range of support for getting products to market faster.

Able Electropolishing is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified and complies with the electropolishing standards ASTM B912, ASTM F86, and ISO 15730.

www.ableelectropolishing.com