Able Electropolishing adds AS9100:2016 certification to list of industry quality standards

Able Electropolishing has been awarded AS9100:2016 certification for compliance with aerospace and defense industry quality management standards. Its customers include industry-leading aerospace, medical device, and automobile manufacturers.

The AS9100:2016 standard requires rigorous on-site auditing and inspection, followed by annual surveillance audits to ensure adherence to all requirements, including conformity to customer, statutory, and regulatory requirements for risk management and operational controls.

“With a focus on customer satisfaction, this certification is confirmation of Able’s longstanding commitment to our customers in the aerospace industry to provide the highest-quality results and customer service,” said Able president Brian Glass. “With over 70 years of collaboration and innovation in partnership with aerospace engineers, Able’s success is built on ensuring their success,” said Glass.

Able’s high-quality electropolishing services provide the aerospace industry with a reliable, consistent, and precise process for eliminating surface defects and improving critical metal parts’ finish, fit, and function. Electropolishing leaves metal parts free of burrs, microcracks, and surface contaminants, along with significantly enhanced corrosion resistance and cycle life.

Introduced in 1999 by the Society of Automotive Engineers and the European Association of Aerospace Industries, AS9100:2016 is based on the ISO 9001:2015 standard. It provides third-party confirmation of a supplier’s commitment to high-quality products and services for the aerospace industry.

www.ableelectropolishing.com