ACCES I/O releases mPCIe-DAAI16-8F analog I/O module

ACCES I/O Products, Inc. has released the mPCIe-DAAI16-8F, a PCI Express Mini Card (mPCIe) multifunction analog output/input module that provides 16-bit resolution, simultaneous analog output and input and configurable digital I/O in a compact design for embedded and OEM applications.

The mPCIe-DAAI16-8F includes eight 16-bit analog outputs that support both voltage and current modes, suitable for applications requiring 4–20 mA control. It also provides eight 16-bit analog input channels that can be configured as eight single-ended or four differential inputs. The device supports an aggregate analog input sampling rate up to 1 MSPS for dynamic measurements, while each DAC channel can perform hardware-paced waveform playback up to 125 kSPS per channel. Its compact, double-stack mPCIe Type F1 form factor with latching I/O connectors is designed for reliable operation in environments subject to shock and vibration.

Factory options include extended temperature ranges (-40°C to +85°C), current inputs (4–20 mA, 10–50 mA), voltage dividers for higher voltage inputs and HART modem capability. Additional customization options include conformal coating, custom software, product labeling and other features that can be developed through the device’s FPGA-based design.

Key features of the mPCIe-DAAI16-8F Family include:

PCI Express Mini Card (mPCIe) Type F1 (full length) with high-retention latching connectors vs shock/vibration

Eight 16‑bit analog outputs with software selectable current (4–20 mA, 0–20 mA, 0–24 mA) and voltage ranges

Hardware‑paced DAC waveform streaming up to 125 kSPS per channel using onboard FIFO + DMA architecture

Eight 16‑bit analog inputs — software‑selectable as 8 single ended or 4 differential; up to 1 MSPS aggregate ADC rate

Seven per‑channel programmable differential, bipolar input ranges

Eight digital I/O pins (4 inputs, 4 outputs) can be used for triggering, status, or control and optional digital integration features (pulse/PWM generation and measurement, edge‑specific IRQs and counting)

Flexible A/D triggering — start sources include software, internal timer, external start, and externally triggered timer start for precise synchronization

Onboard watchdog with status output

Factory options: HART modem (on DAC #0), 4–20 mA / 10–50 mA ADC inputs, per-channel input voltage dividers, conformal coating, and more.

Made in the USA; RoHS compliant

All ACCES mPCIe (and M.2) cards include high-retention latching connectors to reduce the impact of shock and vibration and can be ordered with an extended operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C. The compact mPCIe Type F1 form factor (30 mm x 50.95 mm) supports embedded applications where space is limited.

These cards are compatible with most operating systems and include a free software package for Linux and Windows. The package provides sample programs and source code in C# and Delphi for Windows, along with installation files and programming examples for Linux through an open-source kernel driver. Third-party support includes a Windows DLL API library that works with common application programs. Embedded operating system support covers the Windows family, including IoT and a VxWorks driver/library is also available for real-time process monitoring and control.

For more information, visit accesio.com.