Accu-Clamp precision products from Stafford Manufacturing

Since 1975, Stafford Manufacturing has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality rigid shaft couplings, shaft collars, and specialty components for use in a variety of motion control, transmission, and automation systems. In addition, we specialize in the design and fabrication of components for use in a variety of OEM and MRO applications. Our focus on innovation allows us to develop new solutions to meet the evolving challenges of industrial and automation technology, including specialty shaft collars and couplings.

Shaft collars are a critical aspect of nearly any complex mechanical design. They are used to impede, direct, and secure components in a variety of motion control equipment. Although the original shaft collar design was a single ring with a screw, numerous modifications have been made in order to meet the demanding needs of more complex systems.

Stafford’s Accu-Clamp products feature both a non-clamping section and a clamping section. The non-clamping section consists of a rigid bore capable of maintaining shape during use without flexing or distorting. The cantilevered clamping section offers flexible, proportionally distributed, non-marring holding power.

Our patented Accu-Clamp ™ products take the benefits of clamping collars to the next level.

