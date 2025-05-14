AchieVe FKL Series 18mm tubular metal photoelectric sensors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added AchieVe FKL series 18mm tubular photoelectric sensors, which feature a rugged nickel-plated brass construction and a high IP67 protection rating. They employ Class 1 or Class 2 red lasers to provide sensing distances up to 50 meters.

These sensors, in diffuse with background suppression, diffuse, polarized retroreflective, and through-beam sensing styles, offer complementary light-on/dark-on operation, a 10 to 30 VDC operating voltage range, potentiometer or teach-in button sensitivity adjustment, and up to a 1.5 kHz switching frequency. They are UL Listed, CE and UKCA marked, and RoHS compliant, and offer a 3-year warranty.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/photoelectric