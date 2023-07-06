AchieVe IEC and compact limit switches from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect is pleased to announce the launch of several IEC and compact limit switches under the new house brand, AchieVe. These new AchieVe limit switches are available in a selection of sizes and styles, including:

ADM/ADP series 50mm heavy-duty IEC limit switches

AHP series 30mm plastic IEC limit switches with remote reset

AEM/AEP series compact limit switches for confined spaces

These limit switches offer a variety of actuator styles, including plunger, lever, and a new pull-action style that is activated when a cable (sold separately) attached to the switch is pulled. This pull-action actuator, offered in the ADM series, is useful for simple start/stop control or signaling applications.

The AHP series 30mm IEC limit switches, with remote reset, feature a latching function that requires an external control signal to restore the switch contacts to their initial position and allow the switch to be triggered again.

The AEM/AEP series switches feature a super compact profile with a 25mm [0.98-in.] hole spacing, ideal for space-limited applications.

AchieVe limit switches are UL-listed, CE-marked, and RoHS-compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com