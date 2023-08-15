AchieVe WDN Series Narrow Finger Wire Duct from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added AchieVe WDN series wire duct, providing more options for dependable wire management at great prices. This rugged, open slot, narrow finger, rigid wall wire duct is made of self-extinguishing UL 94 V-0 rated flame-retardant PVC material. AchieVe wire duct also features convenient upper and lower score lines to facilitate breaking off individual fingers when extra space is needed for wider cables.

The new AchieVe WDN series narrow finger wire duct is available in gray, is sold in 6.56-ft. (2m) sections with cover included, and starts at $12.00.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/wire-duct