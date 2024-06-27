Actuonix Motion Devices releases new T16-R series linear track servo

Actuonix Motion Devices recently launched its new T16-R series linear track servo, a variant of its T16 track actuator line and the most powerful linear track servo the company offers. Designed for applications where side load is essential and mounting space is limited, the T16-R provides a versatile and efficient solution for engineers and designers. Its compact form factor and advanced functionality make it suitable for a wide range of applications, from robotics and automation to custom motion projects.

Key features of the T16-R series include:

Precision and control: The T16-R delivers precise positioning, allowing for highly accurate and repeatable movements.

Stroke length options: Available with stroke lengths of 100 mm, 200 mm, and 300 mm, the T16-R can be tailored to fit a variety of project requirements.

Gear ratio options: With three gear ratio options, the T16-R offers a maximum force of up to 67 lb, providing the power needed for demanding applications.

Compact design: With its small footprint, the T16-R is perfect for projects with tight space constraints, offering a high-performance solution without sacrificing valuable design space.

Durability: Built with high-quality materials, the T16-R is engineered for long-lasting performance, even in demanding environments.

Affordability: Despite its advanced capabilities, the T16-R is priced competitively, making cutting-edge linear motion technology accessible to a broader market.

The T16-R series is a testament to Actuonix’s commitment to innovation and excellence. As the company continues to expand its product offerings, it remains dedicated to providing customers with cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.

actuonix.com/t16-r