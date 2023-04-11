Additional Contrinex small rectangular inductive proximity sensors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added more Contrinex small rectangular sensors to its extensive lineup of inductive proximity sensors.

These compact 12mm x 27mm x 6.5mm and 12mm x 27mm x 12mm inductive proximity sensors are non-flush mounted, have a 4mm sensing distance, and feature NPN or PNP switching outputs with N.O. or N.C. operation.

Top and front sensing versions are available and all PNP models are IO-Link v1.0 compatible. The sensors have a rugged polycarbonate housing with an IP67 protection rating and are CE marked, UL approved, and RoHS compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/proximity