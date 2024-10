Additional Murrelektronik field wireable connector options from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added M12 field wireable connectors with additional cable size options from Murrelektronik. New 5-pin A-coded connectors are available for 4-8mm/26-18 AWG cable sizes, in axial or 90° male or female connector styles. New D-coded connectors offer 4-pin configurations for 4-8mm/26-18 AWG cable sizes, in axial or 90° male connector styles.

The L-coded connector additions are 5-pin for 9-13mm/16-14 AWG cable sizes with axial male or female connector options.

The A- and D-coded versions offer up to IP67 rating, and the L-coded versions are IP65 rated once properly installed.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/circular-connection-cables