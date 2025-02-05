Additional Murrplastik cable entry frames and grommets from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added more Murrplastik frames and grommets to their current offering of cable entry systems. Cable entry frames used in conjunction with the required grommets provide easy cable installation through an enclosure and strain relief while maintaining environmental ratings.

This expansion adds more frame sizes to our existing KDL/D and KDL/D-Mono series, a blank large BTG/XL grommet to the KDT/X series, and the new KDL/D-R and KDP/Z series, which provides more solid- and split-frame options. The KDP/Z series features a built-in sealing membrane that does not require separate grommets to be purchased.

The new Murrplastik KDP/Z series frames have a high IP65, IP66, IP67, IP69K protection rating (depending on model).

