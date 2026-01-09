Addressing global energy demand with advanced motion solutions

Extensive cooling systems drive much of the growing energy demand of data centers, as high-density computer equipment — including servers, networking gear, and storage systems — generates enormous amounts of heat as a byproduct of electrical consumption. Jeff Hemphill, CTO of Schaeffler Americas, noted that one of the most critical challenges of our time is meeting exponential energy demand while maximizing efficiency and reliability. With data centers critical to the digital economy and supporting vital applications such as cloud computing, data analytics, and AI, operators face intense pressure to maximize energy efficiency while ensuring 99.9% uptime.

Schaeffler aims to help data centers curb and reliably meet the growing electrical demand of cooling systems by boosting efficiency, uptime, and maintainability across fans, pumps, compressors, and motors with an array of products and systems. By enabling critical data for AI and predictive maintenance, the company’s sensor-equipped components and digital condition-monitoring technologies aim to help maximize the performance of conventional and renewable energy generation, as well as data centers that power the digital economy.

For example, variable-frequency drives (VFDs) used in data center HVAC systems can cause electrical erosion, leading to premature bearing failure and costly unplanned downtime. Schaeffler’s current-insulating bearings — including hybrid ceramic or ceramic-coated versions featuring proprietary coatings — can help protect HVAC motors from electrical erosion caused by VFDs.

Looking further upstream, the exponential growth in electricity demand from data centers and AI infrastructure is driving significant responses from the traditional energy sector, leading to greater near-term reliance on fossil fuels. This increased demand for natural gas-fired power plants and diesel-powered generator sets is placing extreme stress on oil and gas infrastructure, where equipment failures can halt production and cost operators millions in lost revenue. Delivering reliability and performance under unprecedented utilization rates and demanding conditions is more important than ever.

Beyond data centers and traditional energy generation, the company emphasizes the need for advanced solutions for renewable energy equipment, particularly wind turbines. Wind turbines operate in harsh, variable environments where bearing failures can result in months of downtime and costly crane operations for repairs. With features such as bainitic or case-carburized components, optimized geometries, and proprietary coatings, the company offers a lineup of high-performance rolling bearings that are engineered for a variety of positions within wind turbine gearboxes:

Deep-groove ball bearings for light-duty support in small envelopes and high radial capacity are widely used in generator positions, where extremely high speeds convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. Schaeffler’s Generation C designs, with optimized internal geometries and increased cage rigidity, enable even higher speeds and greater load capacities.

Double-row tapered roller bearings serve as the main “workhorse” bearing for most wind turbine transmissions as main locating bearings within high-speed, intermediate, and low-speed shafts. High axial and radial rigidity ensure outstanding load-carrying capacity; optimized internal geometry reduces friction and wear; proprietary Durotect B coating offers superior run-in properties while reducing corrosion, wear from sliding and friction, and the risk of white etching cracks (WECs).

Cylindrical roller bearings function as floating bearings in transmissions, enabling the system to expand, move, and deflect to compensate for demanding loads and harsh conditions. High-speed capability improves gearbox efficiency, while the Durotect B coating can improve run-in properties, reduce corrosion and wear from sliding and friction, and decrease the risk of white etching cracks (WEC).

Additionally, to maximize the efficiency of solar farms, Schaeffler now has a custom-designed solar tracker actuator that adjusts the solar panel position to track the sun throughout the day. The weather-resistant inline design houses a single-unit motor, gearbox, pulse-count functionality, and limit switches. At the same time, the anodized aluminum housing eliminates multiple ingress points for moisture and contamination without requiring additional covers or seals, reducing UV stress on components.

