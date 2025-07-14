Addressing zonal architecture challenges in the automotive industry

The automotive industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation, driven by the rise of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and their pivotal role in shaping the future of mobility. Consumers now demand seamless personalization, digital integration, advanced automation, constant connectivity, and environmentally sustainable solutions in their vehicles. To meet these expectations and stay competitive, OEMs must rethink traditional automotive architectures and embrace next-generation solutions that elevate the driving experience.

At the core of this transformation lies the transition to zonal architectures, a reimagined electrical and electronic (E/E) system design built to meet the unique demands of SDVs. Zonal architecture is not only critical to unlocking the potential of SDVs but also integral to enabling the modular, scalable, and software-centric platforms that define the next generation of automotive design.

The evolution of automotive architecture

Historically, traditional E/E architectures relied on distributed networks of electronic control units (ECUs) interconnected by complex wiring harnesses. This system, while functional for simpler vehicle systems, has reached its limits in modern, feature-rich vehicles. SDVs, with their dynamic capabilities and constant software updates, require architectures designed for flexibility, efficiency, and software-defined functionality.

Zonal architecture fundamentally reshapes vehicle design by organizing a vehicle into several distinct zones, each controlled by modular zone controllers and interconnected with centralized high-power computing units. These architectures reduce the complexity of wiring harnesses, centralize processing power, and elevate connectivity capabilities, creating a robust platform to support SDVs.

Benefits of next-generation zonal architectures

The heart of an SDV is its ability to provide updates, enhancements, and new functionalities over its lifecycle, often delivered through over-the-air (OTA) updates. Zonal architectures offer distinct advantages that make these capabilities possible while addressing the evolving needs of automotive innovation. Here are some key benefits:

Simplifying the wiring harness, reducing its weight and complexity: As zone-based installation replaces unwieldy, vehicle-spanning harnesses, it becomes possible to use lighter cabling systems, which enhance electrical efficiency, reduce weight, and simplify harness installation, creating a foundation for integrating SDV features.

Providing the ability for standardization: By consolidating most vehicle functionalities onto fewer, more powerful computing platforms, zonal architectures promote hardware standardization. Sensor and actuator development is simplified, enabling modularity and ease of upgrading. This not only supports OTA updates but can also reduce development cycles for OEMs.

Supporting more efficient, higher-speed data transmission for real-time functionality: in modern vehicle designs, the objective is fewer nodes/ECUs but significantly more connection opportunities (ports) per node, linked together by a high-speed data backbone. There are also options for multi-hybrid data, signal, and power configurations, which ensure seamless functionality.

Engineering challenges in the transition to zonal architectures

The shift to zonal architectures offers many advantages but does introduce new complexities for automotive engineers. Here are five key challenges associated with the transition:

Managing Increased Data Volumes

Modern sensors, cameras, and LiDAR systems, which support features like automated autonomous driving, generate massive amounts of real-time data requiring high-speed transmission. For example, future vehicles with solid-state LiDARs and ultra-high-resolution displays demand data rates exceeding 20 Gbit/s.

Space-Saving Physical Design

Zonal architecture relies on integrating a greater number of multifunctional connections into a compact design, creating spatial challenges for PCBs, control units, and other vehicle components. This necessitates reducing the size of components and connectors. Power Distribution Efficiency

With the computing demands of new high-performance computers reaching 500W to 1,000W, reliable and efficient power distribution is vital. This is further complicated by the transition to 48V architectures, which reduce resistive losses and improve efficiency. Power distribution must be optimized to ensure reliable operation and efficient energy transfer, in addition to the packaging challenges. Automation Readiness

The complexity of traditional wiring harnesses often limits automation in manufacturing processes. Wiring harnesses are still largely built by hand in lower-cost countries, then shipped to assembly plants for manual installation. To unlock the full potential of zonal designs, components must be optimized for robotic assembly to reduce labor costs and environmental impact. Modularity for Scalability

Future-ready vehicles must be designed with built-in scalability, enabling upgrades via OTA software updates without requiring new hardware installations.

Innovations driving zonal architectures

To overcome the challenges of transitioning to zonal architectures and fully realize the potential of SDVs, several cutting-edge technologies are being developed and refined.

High-speed connectivity solutions: In next-generation architectures, robust and high-speed communication networks are essential to ensuring seamless cross-functional data exchange between zones. High-speed data connectivity solutions, such as multi-gigabit Ethernet and SerDes applications, are being developed to handle the massive amounts of real-time data generated by modern sensors, cameras, and LiDAR systems. These solutions support the high data rates required by future vehicles with solid-state LiDARs and ultra-high-resolution displays.

Miniaturization is key: The miniaturization of components and the development of modular and multi-hybrid connectivity solutions enable the integration of a greater number of multifunctional connections into a compact design. These solutions reduce the PCB footprint and the need for separate discrete connectors, addressing spatial challenges.

Transitioning to 48V architectures: As power demands continue to rise, transitioning from traditional 12V systems to 48V architectures presents a solution: reducing current levels, minimizing resistive losses, and improving overall efficiency in power distribution. This shift enables better thermal management and supports scalable, high-power computing platforms, aligning with the needs of SDVs and electrification. Integrated hybrid solutions and advanced connector designs are being explored to ensure reliable and efficient energy transfer for high-performance computers.

Automation-ready design: Components are being optimized for robotic assembly. As an example, traditional connectors were designed with defined gripping surfaces for handling or manipulation. To address this, standardized gripping ribs are incorporated, ensuring precise positioning of the connector within the robot grippers. The design allows the robot grippers to access the connector from all directions to enable flexible handling and easy assembly regardless of the approach angle. Such a design ensures precise and secure mating with the electrical device, minimizing the risk of damage and improving overall process reliability. The efficiency gains and reduced labor costs of increased automation enables assembly closer to the point of use. Furthermore, near-shoring can drastically cut much of the shipping currently needed for harness manufacturing, in turn mitigating associated supply chain risks.

Modularity for scalability: Modular connector systems and architectures are designed with built-in scalability, enabling upgrades and the addition of new features via OTA software updates without requiring new hardware installations. This functionality can future-proof vehicle designs and allows for continuous improvement and customization, which can extend the value and life of a vehicle long after it leaves the production line.

For many of these solutions and technologies, connectivity is a crucial foundational component. This architecture transformation will comprise an advanced and complex hardware stack, including sensors, antennas, actuators, and high-power computers — all of which depend on smart, robust, and high-performance connectivity.

As all these technologies continue to evolve, they will play a pivotal role in realizing the full potential of SDVs and ensuring vehicles are smarter, more efficient, and better equipped to meet future demands.

An industry powered by innovation

The convergence of SDVs and zonal architectures represents a technological leap for the automotive industry. These advancements redefine vehicle design, delivering safer, smarter, and more adaptable platforms that meet the evolving demands of mobility. As innovation accelerates, the potential for transformation is boundless, offering opportunities to reimagine connectivity, scalability, and consumer driving experiences. Now is the time for OEMs, engineers, and suppliers to seize this moment, collaborate boldly, and drive forward a future where vehicles are not only a means of transportation but dynamic, software-driven ecosystems capable of changing the way we move and live.

About the author

Ruediger Ostermann is vice president and chief technology officer for TE Connectivity’s Global Automotive Engineering business. His experience is built on a lifelong career in the field of T&C, junction boxes, and wiring harnesses in different companies and regions. His areas of specialty include vehicle electrical architecture and applications as well as engineering strategy and management. Ruediger joined TE in 2015 and has held various roles within the organization, rising in the ranks from senior engineering manager to, most recently, CTO of Asia Pacific, leading the Asia Pacific automotive engineering business with teams in China, Korea, and Japan. Prior to joining TE, Ruediger held roles at SEWS-CE, Lear Corporation, Stocko GmbH & Co KG, and EDM Engineering GmbH. Ruediger holds a degree in mechanical engineering from FH Muenster, Germany.