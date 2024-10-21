Adjustable spot cooler provides precise industrial cooling

EXAIR’s Adjustable Spot Cooler System offers a low-cost, reliable, and maintenance-free solution for industrial spot cooling needs. Designed to address a wide range of cooling challenges, this tool provides precision control, versatility, and ease of use for various applications, including milling, machining, soldering, gas sampling, welding, and more.

The Adjustable Spot Cooler System has everything needed for an efficient cooling station. Using cool and clean compressed air, the Adjustable Spot Cooler allows users to precisely adjust temperatures from as low as -30° F (-34° C) to room temperature with the simple turn of a knob. This precise control and two generators of different sizes ensure optimal cooling for sensitive equipment or processes. Accessories like the swivel Magnetic Base enable easy mounting and portability, allowing it to be positioned effortlessly in any workspace. Additionally, the hose kits come complete with cone and fan nozzles to help ensure the cold air is directed precisely where it’s needed for maximum cooling efficiency. Automatic drain filter separators aid in the consistent delivery of clean, moisture-free air for consistent performance.

With no moving parts, the Adjustable Spot Cooler System offers maintenance-free operation and a dependable, quiet cooling solution. For more information about EXAIR’s Adjustable Spot Cooler System and its full range of industrial spot cooling solutions, visit EXAIR.com.

Prices start at $680.

