Advanced Air Mobility Vehicles and the software that operates them

Earlier last month I had the opportunity to interview Paul Barnard, application engineering manager for MathWorks. I wanted to learn more about the software behind these Autonomous Air Mobility vehicles that are becoming more and more influential every year. Specifically, I wanted to know about the software behind them, and the challenges engineers are facing from a design standpoint. Barnard told me that some of the major difficulties are a lack of established business models, historical precedent, and mature certification standards for AAM. Of course, this situation creates significant uncertainty and risk for developers. So how are engineers to handle this?

To address the problems, engineers are increasingly adopting modular, model-based software architectures that balance flexibility with the rigor required for airworthiness certification. Barnard emphasized the importance of modeling and simulation in managing certification and timing risks. This enables teams to verify subsystems early in the process while postponing final vehicle configuration decisions. Barnard also discusses how model-based design supports traceability across requirements, design, code, and testing, creating a digital thread essential for certification. This interview is a great look into the current state of AAMVs and how software engineers get them off the ground, and into the sky.

Here is the interview, edited for length and clarity.

Design World: Hello everyone. I’m Mike Santora, managing editor for design World Magazine, and today I am joined by MathWorks application engineering manager Paul Barnard. Today we’re going to talk about one of the key challenges of designing software systems for Advanced Air Mobility vehicles. How do we make them flexible enough to evolve with shifting vehicle architectures while still being rigorous enough to achieve air worthiness certification? So, a lot to talk about today. Paul, thank you so much for taking the time to be here with us! I think if you wouldn’t mind, maybe you could just take a few moments to tell everybody who you are and what you do with math works.

Paul Barnard: Sure, I’d be happy to do that. So, I’ve had a long career in the aerospace industry. I’ve had over 30 years with MathWorks now, and that has included working with a lot of different aerospace companies across the different segments, from Space segment to aeronautics and others. My background is in controls and simulation and GNC, and then have branched into signal processing and systems engineering, really following the growth of software throughout the industry, which has increasingly had a larger percentage of vehicle content over time. And my background also includes a lot of depth in embedded systems with model-based design and model-based systems engineering.

DW: Well, it sounds like you’re exactly the guy for the job. You’re exactly who we need to speak with today. So, we’re going to jump right in then. So as advanced Air Mobility vehicles move towards commercial viability, Paul, what are some of the key challenges engineers are facing when designing software systems?

PB: Well, first, let me lay out sort of the main challenges that we see at MathWorks in these systems. And the way I would put this is that the biggest challenge is the business model isn’t yet settled for these systems. We have great technology, the idea of electrified, autonomous, vertical lift vehicles, which is what AAM is all about. But what is going to be the most valuable business case? Is it going to be systems that are more compared to an Uber that you might call up today, or more compared to a helicopter that you could use? Is the business model more city to city, like going between city centers? Or is it more traveling from a small outlying airport into a major city International Airport. These are all different use cases, and there’s many more of these.

There’s no history really to build upon when creating these vehicles. And that’s another important challenge that engineers are facing today, a way I like to say it is there’s really no tribal knowledge about these vehicles. So, there’s no people with years of experience building these types of vehicles. The certification standards are new or just emerging. And so, these are recurring issues for companies. There are other issues that the companies are facing building these systems as well, from the funding environment or the supply chain or cost pressure, but really the certification and timing risk is the area that MathWorks can help with the most. It’s a central risk. How do you certify these systems? How do you make them safe? How do you make sure that they’re being built in a flexible way such that the business models as they evolve, that the vehicle that’s being created can match that business model. So really, to deal with the certification and timing risk, many companies are turning to modeling and simulation, and this is really where we are seeing a desire from these companies to bring these tools to bear on the AAM issues.

DW: So Paul, what does modular software architecture look like in practice for an AAM vehicle.

PB: Well, modular software architecture is really required for these vehicles. I think it’s an essential component, honestly, and it’s due to the fact that the vehicle configuration and the capabilities are evolving as the business model emerges. And so what that means is having flexible software architecture is key, since the whole vehicle architecture may be evolving as designers seek out the most commercially viable configuration based on the mission profile.

As these systems are to be certified as flight worthy, there must be rigor in the design and verification. So what teams are adopting to match these challenges are modular software architectures, and now these allow engineers to isolate and verify individual subsystems, individual components by themselves, such as the flight control system, autonomy systems, propulsion systems, while postponing the full system configuration decisions that have to be made. So a good example of this is the architecture may need to be designed to support both tilt rotor and multi rotor designs, and enabling the reuse and retesting of previously used modules across those different vehicle types are really key so that you don’t have to start from scratch each time a configuration decision or change might be made. So these modular systems, they can be updated, they could be retested as configurations evolve, and that’s really critical for efficient development.

DW: I just want to talk about traceability for a moment, if possible. So how are engineers ensuring traceability from requirements to test cases, models, code, artifacts.

PB: Well, what we see is people are using model-based design to do this and to ensure that traceability. Their engineers are centering their development process on a model. And that is really what we call model-based design, where you put the model at the heart of your development process, and when you do that, that model can span between the requirements to the design, to the implementation and through to the testing phase. Now, in model-based design, you do your design work while simulating the system with a dynamic model, and that model really forms an executable specification, and that communicates far more to different teams, to the various teams of a process, than a static document would. So in addition to that, through automatic code generation technology, you can generate the embedded software that’s going to be used to run the control systems or autonomy systems or other types of systems, functions like the rotor control, stability systems, other flight management functions.

And through it all, you’re doing simulation and testing along the way. Doing that testing early allows you to shift left your efforts to do the testing and verification as early as possible. And so we like to talk about trying to find problems early, doing more testing on the desktop and less testing in the lab, more testing in the lab and less testing in flight test. So with model-based design, you easily form a digital thread between all of those different functions, and that digital thread is the traceability, the documented traceability from requirements to specs to implementation and down through the test cases. So that’s an important point of automation that really allows these companies to become very efficient and still carry that digital thread which is critical for demonstrating certifiability of these systems.

DW: Yes, that brings me to my next question about certification. Specifically, how do modular software architectures support certification? In practice?

PB: Well, in practice, it really is comes down to the ability for engineers to isolate and verify individual systems on their own, and doing that as much, as much as they can, as early as possible, not only helps them find problems early, but helps them be very efficient with their certification. So it might be the flight control or the propulsion or other things, being able to verify those early, before you have those final configuration decisions. So for example, you may be able to reuse and retest previously qualified modules, maybe for a motor design, for a rotor configuration, and then reuse that and reuse artifacts from the testing and verification process into your certification process while doing that final configuration decision as late as possible. So really, we’re trying to move testing as early as possible. That’s where we find you get the biggest efficiency gain, the most cost savings for these types of vehicles that may be evolving through the development process. And it’s really critical for compliance to certification standards when changes occur mid development process. So that’s really how we see this happening.

DW: So my next question, digital twins, it’s something that we’re we write about frequently here at Design World, specifically in AAM programs using digital twins. How are engineers aligning simulation models with real world flight data.

PB: Yeah, this is an important capability. Digital twins really are used to align and tune, assist tune a simulation to the real world. So in the case of AAM, the goal is to either have an engineering simulation or a motion based simulator that’s as accurate as possible to the actual vehicle that’s being tested so it becomes a twin to that actual flight vehicle. Now the process of aligning these is one of matching the digital simulation to the real flight test data. Usually, optimization methods are used for this, and they’re applied to the data and the simulation. And what what happens is the simulation is mathematically tweaked until the simulation matches the real world data, and this usually involves back calculating parameters like aerodynamic coefficients or propulsion effectiveness, accurately, and the values, those values aren’t easily found in isolated testing. Usually you have to have the full vehicle pulled together so that you get the installed Real World Performance, say, of the rotor system or motors, and that’s why the alignment is important to make the most accurate digital twin possible. Now, the same process can be applied as the aircraft ages, for example, with battery degradation. You’ll want to know how is the battery in this particular vehicle behaving at this point, so that you can predict the range and capability accurately, but it is very important to keep these digital twins aligned with the real world performance.

DW: So, how are engineers balancing model fidelity with with simulation runtime and scalability?

PB: Well, that’s really done through a model-based design as well. By building your model in a flexible environment, flexible graphical environment, you can mix and match different levels of fidelity and of various components, which helps you with scalability. Let me give you an example. If you’re analyzing a motor and you want to look at its performance in the vehicle in the context of a real flight profile, you might have a detailed and a very high fidelity model, model of that motor, including the inverters and the electronics associated with it, and then you put that model into a system level simulation of the rest of the vehicle. And that system level model may not have, or may not need, a full detailed model of other components, like maybe the battery chemistry, because you’re only looking at the motor at this time.

And so the battery in that case can be modeled very simply. And by trading off fidelity of the components that aren’t being analyzed, you achieve greater runtime, greater simulation runtime, faster speed of simulation, and you also achieve scalability. So in model-based design, you can have different components at different levels of fidelity all in the same model, and they can be easily switched between a detailed version of that component and a simplified version of that component. So by mixing and matching these together, you can achieve that goal of Let’s analyze this component, but simulated in the context of the rest of the system, which may be at a lower level of fidelity. And we see engineers doing this all the time, and making that trade off creates a very flexible environment for them to work in, and a very complete environment. So they’re always simulating the full system together.

DW: Paul, fantastic insights. Are there any other things you want to cover that I haven’t asked about today? The floor is yours.

PB: Well, I think I wanted to highlight maybe a few examples. Of this that we’ve seen, because I think these examples kind of bring everything together. One is from Supernal, which you’re probably familiar with. They built a model-based simulation of their AM or EVTOL system that was a full functional simulator, and they had an operational environment. They had avionics flight controls all built with these tools that’s what we’re talking about today.

And it allowed them to do, as we just mentioned, different levels of fidelity between model in the loop, simulation, software in the loop, processor in the loop, and hardware in the loop. And so this created for them a full environment that they were able to analyze their vehicle with. We have another example that I wanted to highlight from vertical aerospace, where they built a battery system simulator. Here they were looking deeply at one component, the battery of an of an electrified aircraft, and be able to simulate the critical functions of that battery and apply that to the overall system design and development process. So those are both things that we can share with you, and I wanted to just highlight specifically.

DW: Paul Barnard of math works everyone. Paul, thank you so much for being with us today, and thank you everyone for tuning in. If you would like to see more content like this. You can visit us on any of your favorite social media platforms, and of course, you can always find us at design world online.com.

Watch Paul Barnard’s Mind over Machine interview