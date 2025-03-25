Advanced Conversion launches 200° C film capacitor for extreme conditions

Advanced Conversion, a subsidiary of Electro Technik Industries Inc. (ETI) in Clearwater, Florida, announces a new 200°C film capacitor. Designed, qualified, and tested for high-temperature and mission-critical applications, these capacitors offer long life and capacitance stability at temperatures up to 200°C, supporting improved system performance and enhanced reliability.

Ed Sawyer, director of the ETI Capacitor Group, said that these capacitors are designed for aerospace, hypersonic, defense, oil & gas, EV, and industrial applications requiring high-temperature resistance. Manufactured using a proprietary process by Advanced Conversion, they feature low ESL and a fail-safe mechanism for reliable performance.

These capacitors offer the ability to replace large wet tantalum capacitor banks with products that have higher efficiency, lower parasatics, greater temperature ranges, and a fail-safe failure mode.

For more information, visit electrotechnik.com.